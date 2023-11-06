Injury blow for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones By Press Association November 6 2023, 8.41pm Share Injury blow for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4805443/injury-blow-for-new-york-giants-quarterback-daniel-jones/ Copy Link New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has sustained a torn ACL (Wilfredo Lee/AP) New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee. Jones was injured late in the first quarter of 30-6 loss to Las Vegas on Sunday and the NFL club confirmed the diagnosis following an MRI scan. The news came as a further blow to the Giants, whose latest defeat left them languishing on a 2-7 record after making the play-offs last season. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito finished the game against Las Vegas but Giants head coach Brian Daboll would not be drawn on immediate plans for a replacement. Veteran Matt Barkley is another short-term option in the quarterback position having signed to the Giants practice squad at the end of last month.