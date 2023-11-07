William admits green campaigning ‘uphill battle’ as he meets Earthshot finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William admits green campaigning ‘uphill battle’ as he meets Earthshot finalists

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales poses for a group shot with finalists at the base of the world famous ‘Supertrees’ in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Prince of Wales poses for a group shot with finalists at the base of the world famous ‘Supertrees’ in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prince of Wales has admitted that green campaigning is “an uphill battle” while wishing Earthshot Prize finalists good luck ahead of Tuesday’s awards ceremony in Singapore.

William, together with Hannah Jones, chief executive of the Earthshot Prize, met all 15 finalists shortlisted for the awards on Tuesday morning at the base of the world famous Supertrees in Gardens by the Bay, to hear more about their projects and how the Earthshot fellowship retreat in Singapore this week has helped them.

While chatting to the Clean our Air finalists, Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, the founder and chief executive of ENSO, a London-based company that makes tyres for electric vehicles that are designed to be more sustainable and reduce pollution, asked William how he had found dragon boat racing on Monday.

Laughing, the prince replied: “Quite competitive, I felt it a bit in the shoulders this morning.”

Hearing how several of the finalists hoped to scale their projects going forwards, William praised them for their work so far, saying: “Campaigning activism is really hard work sometimes, it’s an uphill battle, that’s the point of Earthshot – to elevate the wonderful work you’re all doing. It’s mine and Hannah’s job to scale you up. Good luck to all of you.”

With the Protect and Restore Nature finalists, the prince spoke to Manja Kargbo, founder of the Freetown the Treetown tree-preservation project in Sierra Leone, a “pay as you plant” scheme for local communities.

He asked her: “Has this week and the fellowship been helpful, useful?”

Ms Kargbo told him: “It has been an amazing week, with so much energy and engagement with my cohort.”

William also spoke with Nidhi Pant of S4S Technologies based in India, one of the Build A Waste Free World finalists.

The Prince of Wales with Earthshot CEO Hannah Jones as he meets finalists at the base of the world famous ‘Supertrees’ in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore.
The Prince of Wales with Earthshot chief executive Hannah Jones (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Her project combats food waste, rural poverty and gender inequality by helping smallholder female farmers preserve and market surplus produce, including misshapen vegetables.

He told Ms Pant: “It’s so important. The amount of conversations we have as a family – picking up a carrot with a funny shape and asking why it can’t be sold – it’s mad.”

In the Revive our Oceans category, William also heard from Serge Raemaekers, the co-founder of South African-based project, Abalobi, which aims to protect small-scale fishing communities and provide customers with more information about the source of seafood, via an app which connects fishers with a digital marketplace where they can register their catches and log where fish come from.

Wishing all the groups good luck again, before a final group photo, William told them: “All of you, whether you win or not, you’re now part of the Earthshot family.”

The awards are aimed at recognising solutions to “repair” the planet, and will see five category winners presented with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

The Prince of Wales with Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, founder and CEO of ENSO and a 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist.
The Prince of Wales with Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, founder and chief executive of ENSO (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

After meeting the prince, Mr Erlendsson said William told him his category was “one of the hardest to judge”.

He told William about the Earthshot Prize’s fellowship retreat which included being introduced to Jacinda Ardern and a team from Bloomberg.

He added: “We had a brief discussion of course about the next days and he said, in particular, the third category was very difficult to judge, he said basically our category was one of the hardest to judge.

“Nobody knows who was going to win the award, but winning the award or the prize isn’t really the key thing, it’s really to be part of the community and to be a finalist, everyone gets the same treatment.”

Ms Kargbo said she was “really excited” about the awards and that she was “already a winner”.

Orr Yarkoni, chief executive of UK-based Colorifix, which uses DNA sequencing and nature’s own colours to create sustainable dyes that reduce the fashion industry’s use of water and harmful chemicals, said meeting the prince “was wonderful”.

He said: “He wanted to hear about how long we’ve been going on this journey and what actually got us started into it, which was our passion for water quality.”

The Prince of Wales speaking at the United for Wildlife Global Summit at the Flower Dome in the Gardens by the Bay, Singapore.
The Prince of Wales speaking at the United for Wildlife Global Summit (Chris Jackson/PA)

During the first two days of his trip to Singapore, William was greeted with cheers as he arrived at Jewel, a nature-themed complex at Changi Airport.

He later won a dragon boat race on the Marina Reservoir against a backdrop of Singapore’s most famous landmarks, and met the president of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and the prime minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, at the Istana.

He also attended a United for Wildlife summit, aimed at tackling the illegal trade in animal parts, where he gave a speech.