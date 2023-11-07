Nintendo profits jump as video game sales boosted by hit Super Mario film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Nintendo profits jump as video game sales boosted by hit Super Mario film

By Press Association
Japanese video games giant Nintendo has reported an 18% rise in net profit for the first half of the financial year, as sales continued to get a boost from its hit Super Mario film (John Nguyen/PA)
Japanese video games giant Nintendo has reported an 18% rise in net profit for the first half of the financial year, as sales continued to get a boost from its hit Super Mario film (John Nguyen/PA)

Japanese video games giant Nintendo has reported an 18% rise in net profit for the first half of the financial year, as sales continued to get a boost from its hit Super Mario film, and the popularity of its software for various new games.

April-September profit at Nintendo Co, which did not break down quarterly results, totalled nearly 271.3 billion yen (£1.5 billion), up from 230 billion yen (£1.2 billion) a year earlier. Sales surged 21% to 796 billion yen (£4.3 billion).

Demand remained strong for Nintendo Switch game software, which received a healthy lift from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Among the games that sold well as a result of the film was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sold 3.2 million units during the period, for cumulative sales of 57 million games, Nintendo said.

This year’s Super Mario movie is one of the top-selling animation films on record, second only to Frozen II, and the top animation film based on a video game.

Also helping boost results was the popularity of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom game, released in May. The latest in the hit action-adventure series, it sold 19.5 million units worldwide.

Hardware sales climbed to 6.84 million machines, including various Switch models, from 6.68 million the previous year, for total cumulative sales of 132.5 million.

Nintendo expects to sell 15 million machines for the year to the end of March 2024, including sales over the crucial Christmas and New Year shopping season.

Japan Earns Nintendo
Nintendo expects to sell 15 million games machines in the year to the end of March 2024 (Jae C Hong/AP)

Ahead of the holidays, Nintendo is planning to release the Super Mario RPG game software and Pokemon games.

Nintendo’s software sales grew in the fiscal half to 97 million games from 95 million.

Also popular in its recent games line-up was Pikmin 4, which went on sale in July.

Nintendo is urging every household to buy several Switch consoles, not just one, so family and friends can play together.

Nintendo, based in Kyoto, started selling Super Mario Bros. Wonder last month, as the first totally new Super Mario series game played in side-scrolling mode in more than a decade.

It is hoping to get a boost from other software makers releasing games for Nintendo machines.

“We will work to invigorate the platform by supplementing existing titles with a continuous stream of new titles and add-on content,” said a spokesman.

Nintendo raised its full-year profit forecast to 420 billion yen (£2.3 billion) from the 340 billion yen (£1.8 billion) estimate it gave in May.

The new projection is still 3% lower than what was recorded the previous fiscal year, when at-home entertainment companies like Nintendo benefited from people staying home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weak yen, which boosts the overseas earnings of Japanese exporters, is another plus for a company like Nintendo. It said it is expecting the US dollar to trade at 140 Japanese yen, up from 130 yen. The US dollar has recently been trading at about 150 yen.