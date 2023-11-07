Nato announces formal suspension of Cold War-era treaty after Russia withdrawal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nato announces formal suspension of Cold War-era treaty after Russia withdrawal

By Press Association
Nato has announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era security treaty in response to Russia’s withdrawal from the deal (Michele Ursi/Alamy/PA)
Nato has announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era security treaty in response to Russia’s withdrawal from the deal.

The alliance said on Tuesday that members who signed the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe are now freezing their participation in the pact.

Most of Nato’s 31 allies have signed the treaty, which was aimed at preventing Cold War rivals from massing forces at or near mutual borders.

It was signed in November 1990, but not fully ratified until two years later.

Nato said “a situation whereby allied state parties abide by the treaty, while Russia does not, would be unsustainable”.

Russia’s foreign ministry announced earlier on Tuesday that Moscow had finalised its withdrawal.

The long-expected move came after both houses of the Russian parliament approved a Bill proposed by President Vladimir Putin denouncing the treaty, known as CFE. Mr Putin signed the Bill into force in May this year.

The treaty was one of several major Cold War-era treaties involving Russia and the United States that ceased to be in force in recent years.

Russia suspended its participation in 2007, and in 2015 announced its intention to completely withdraw from the agreement.

In February 2022, Moscow invaded Ukraine, sending hundreds of thousands of Russian troops into the neighbouring country, which also shares a border with Nato members Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the process of the formal withdrawal from the treaty had been completed, without elaborating what that entailed.

It blamed the US and its allies for the withdrawal and the West’s allegedly “destructive position” on the treaty.

“We left the door open for a dialogue on ways to restore the viability of conventional arms control in Europe,” it said. “However, our opponents did not take advantage of this opportunity.”

The statement further said that “even the formal preservation” of the treaty has become “unacceptable from the point of view of Russia’s fundamental security interests”, citing developments in Ukraine and Nato’s recent expansion.

In Brussels, Nato said its allies who had signed up to the pact “intend to suspend the operation of the CFE treaty for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law”.

The alliance underlined that its members remain committed “to reduce military risk, and prevent misperceptions and conflicts”.

Nato said its members will continue to “consult on and assess the implications of the current security environment and its impact on the security” of the alliance.