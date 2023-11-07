UBS reports pre-tax loss but benefits of Credit Suisse merger gathering steam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

UBS reports pre-tax loss but benefits of Credit Suisse merger gathering steam

By Press Association
Swiss banking giant UBS reported a 255m US dollar (£206m) pre-tax loss in the third quarter (Philip Toscano/PA)
Swiss banking giant UBS reported a 255 million US dollar (£206 million) pre-tax loss in the third quarter as it shed some 4,000 jobs globally, cut costs faster than expected, and reaped billions in asset inflows while moving forward with its government-orchestrated merger with rival Credit Suisse.

The Zurich-based bank said underlying profit before taxes came in at 884 million dollars (£714 million) in the first full quarter since the merger was completed in June.

Government authorities in Bern shepherded through the deal with bank chiefs to stave off a collapse of Credit Suisse and avert a financial crisis.

UBS, which is striving to get rid of overlap between the two former rivals, said underlying operating expenses of 1.2 billion dollars (£97 million) in its non-core, legacy operation stemmed from efforts to reduce headcount and outsourcing costs.

The bank said it is one quarter ahead of schedule in reaping savings from the restructuring operations, and headcount was down more than 4,000 during the third quarter.

UBS tallied 33 billion dollars (£26.7 billion) in net new deposits in its wealth management and personal and corporate banking segments, two-thirds of that from Credit Suisse clients.

UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement: “We are executing on the integration of Credit Suisse at pace and have delivered underlying profitability for the group in the first full quarter since the acquisition.”

Shares in the bank rose more than 3% in Tuesday morning trading on the Six Swiss Exchange in Zurich, and have gained more than 32% so far this year.

Deutsche Bank analysts Benjamin Goy and Sharath Kumar, who affirmed their “buy” rating on UBS shares, said the pre-tax figures topped the consensus analysts’ expectations and said: “UBS reported another good quarter, in our view.”

UBS has said the two banks will operate separately until a planned legal merger next year, and the Credit Suisse brand will remain “until we complete the migration of clients to our system, which we expect in 2025”.