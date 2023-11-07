Increase in babies being ‘combi-fed’, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increase in babies being ‘combi-fed’, figures show

By Press Association
Figures suggest there has been a rise in the number of babies fed both breast milk and formula (Joe Giddens/PA)
Combi-feeding babies is on the rise, new figures suggest.

The proportion of new mothers in England who feed their babies with formula and breast milk has increased over the last five years, according to official data.

New figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) show that in 2022/23 some 17.7% of babies aged six to eight weeks are “partially breastfed”.

The figure has steadily increased each year over the last five years.

In 2021/22 some 16.6% mothers partially breastfed their babies, up from 15.7% in 2020/21, 15.4% in 2019/20 and 14.6% in 2018/19.

The data was published as part of annual breastfeeding figures.

The 2022/23 figures also show that almost half of babies in England (49.2%) were breastfed in some way when they were six to eight weeks old.

This includes 31.5% of babies who were exclusively breastfed.

Two in five babies (40.7%) were not breastfed at all.

Combi-feeding includes a combination of breastfeeding and formula in a bottle.

Meanwhile, separate figures released by OHID on health service delivery metrics show that the number of reviews by health visitors has fallen slightly.

Between one and two weeks after a baby is born a health visitor performs a baby review and offers advice on feeding babies, safe sleeping habits, vaccinations, baby development and adjusting to life as a new parent.

In 2022/23 some 79.9% of babies received a new birth visit within 14 days, down from 82.7% in 2021/22.