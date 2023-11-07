German Chancellor and state governors agree new measures to curb migration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

German Chancellor and state governors agree new measures to curb migration

By Press Association
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state governors have agreed on new and stricter measures to curb the high number of migrants flowing into the country (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP)
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state governors have agreed on new and stricter measures to curb the high number of migrants flowing into the country (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state governors have agreed on new and stricter measures to curb the high number of migrants flowing into the country, reaching a compromise on an issue that has become a huge political problem for the government and a hot topic in society.

The new measures include speeding up asylum procedures, benefit restrictions for asylum-seekers, and more financial aid from the federal government for the states and local communities dealing with the influx.

Speaking on Tuesday after an overnight meeting that lasted several hours, Mr Scholz, a Social Democrat who leads a centre-left government, called the agreement “a historical moment” – a remark that showed how much of a burden the topic had become for the government.

Germany Migration
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre, Minister President of Hesse Boris Rhein (right) and Minister President of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil speak at a press conference after the talks in Berlin (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP)

The number of new asylum applications for the year to date was around 73% higher at the end of September than in the same period last year, official statistics show.

Shelters for migrants and refugees have been filling up in Germany for months, and the Chancellor, who faces enormous pressure from the opposition and elsewhere to halt that trend, has said “too many are coming”.

Germany has also taken in more than a million Ukrainians since the start of Russia’s war in their homeland.

Over recent weeks, there has been a flurry of government activity, including legislation to ease deportations of unsuccessful asylum-seekers, to stiffen punishment for smugglers, to allow asylum-seekers to start working sooner, and to introduce temporary checks on the Polish, Czech and Swiss borders.

The federal and state governments agreed on Tuesday to change the system for financing the costs for the asylum seekers.

Starting next year, the federal government will pay an annual lump sum of 7,500 euros (£6,500) for each asylum seeker and no longer a total annual sum of around 3.7 billion euros (£3.2 billion).

Germany Migration
Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the agreement ‘a historical moment’ (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP)

Mr Scholz called the reform a “transition to a breathing system” and said that “with rising numbers, there is more money, with falling numbers there is less”.

Asylum-seekers are also to receive at least part of their benefits as credit on a payment card, meaning they will get less cash in the future.

Some state governors had called for a new system of conducting asylum procedures outside of Germany to stop the migrants arriving in the first place, but that measure did not pass. However, the federal government said it will examine whether asylum procedures outside the EU are possible.

Several European countries, including the United Kingdom and Denmark, have been looking into processing asylum-seekers remotely to prevent them entering their countries.

But so far, only Italy has successfully reached a deal – with Albania on Monday – to give temporary shelter to some of the thousands of migrants who reach Italian shores, while their asylum bids are being processed.

In other measures, asylum procedures are to be processed faster than before, and asylum applications from people coming from countries with a recognition rate of less than 5% are to be completed within three months.

Migration Germany
Large numbers of migrants illegally crossing into Germany has become a huge political problem for the government (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The controls that Germany established at its borders with Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria are to be extended, but the time period was not clear.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz, from the centre-right Christian Democratic Union, rejected Mr Scholz’s claim that the migration deal is “historic”.

“I expressly disagree with the categorisation as historical. It was a step forward,” he told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday.

“The decisive factor is that the figures have to come down,” he added. “And I have a big question mark over whether they will actually go down with these measures.”

More than 250,000 people applied for asylum in Germany in the period from January to September, compared with more than 130,000 in the same time period last year.

The majority of asylum seekers come from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey.