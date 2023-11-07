Bangladesh raises minimum wage for garment workers following weeks of protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bangladesh raises minimum wage for garment workers following weeks of protests

By Press Association
Authorities in Bangladesh have announced a new salary structure for garment factory workers following a series of protests (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)
Authorities in Bangladesh have announced a new salary structure for garment factory workers following a series of protests (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

Authorities in Bangladesh have announced a new salary structure for protesting garment factory workers, with a 56% increase in the monthly minimum wage to 113 US dollars (£91) from the previous 75 (£61)

But some workers’ groups rejecting the rise as too small.

State minister for labour and employment Monnujan Sufian announced the decision on Tuesday following a meeting of a government-formed wage board made up of representatives of factory owners and workers.

She said the new pay structure will take effect from December 1.

Bangladesh Garment Workers
Garment factory workers demanding better wages block traffic in the Dhaka-Mirpur area of Bangladesh (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

Critics say the influential factory owners should do more for the workers.

The decision came after weeks of violent protests by workers demanding a monthly minimum wage of 208 dollars (£168).

Workers have demonstrated in the streets, attacked factories, fought with police and burned vehicles.

The protests began after the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association offered to increase the monthly minimum wage by 25% to 90 dollars (£73).

The last increase in the minimum wage was announced in 2018.

Workers say they currently need to work overtime to make ends meet.

Kalpona Akter, president of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, said they were “extremely frustrated” over what she described as a paltry increase.

She said workers are struggling because the prices of daily commodities are rising.

“This is very frustrating. We can’t accept this,” she said.

Bangladesh Garment Workers
Police fire tear gas shells to disperse Bangladeshi garment factory workers blocking traffic in a protest over pay (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

Bangladesh is the second largest garment-producing country in the world after China, with nearly 3,500 factories employing about four million workers, most of them women, according to the manufacturers’ association.

It says factory owners are under pressure because global brands in Western countries are offering less than before.

Owners argue that production costs have also increased because of higher energy prices and transport costs.

Bangladesh annually earns about 55 billion dollars (£44.4 billion) from exports of garment products, mainly to the United States and Europe. The country is also exploring new markets such as Japan, China and India.