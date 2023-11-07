Earthshot Prize winner describes experience as ‘life-changing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Earthshot Prize winner describes experience as ‘life-changing’

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales with the winners at the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
One of the winners of the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize has described the experience as “life-changing”, after becoming emotional on stage in Singapore.

Meaghan Brosnan and Emily Owen, from WildAid Marine Program, were one of five winners at the awards on Tuesday – which recognises solutions to “repair” the planet.

They became emotional when WildAid Marine Program was announced as a winner of the Earthshot Prize to Revive Our Oceans, and had to pause during their speech on stage.

Global non-profit organisation WildAid scales marine enforcement to end illegal fishing and strengthen ocean conservation.

Earthshot Prize
The Prince of Wales is greeted by Hannah Jones, chief executive of the Earthshot Prize, as he arrives for the awards ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

After the ceremony Ms Brosnan said: “I mean, I never believed that it would be us because our fellow finalists are so incredible and then there was just that overwhelming feeling.”

Asked if she would describe the Earthshot Prize experience as “life-changing” she replied: “Absolutely.”

Justin Hung, chief executive and co-founder of GRST, which won the Clean Our Air prize, said he was “super excited” to be a winner but the £1 million prize “comes with a responsibility”.

He added: “We all have to collectively use this £1 million to make the world better and safer.”

GRST has developed a new way to build and recycle lithium-ion batteries, which offers a pathway to make the electric cars of the future even cleaner.