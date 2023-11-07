Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof in United squad for Copenhagen clash By Press Association November 7 2023, 4.07pm Share Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof in United squad for Copenhagen clash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4806295/marcus-rashford-and-victor-lindelof-in-united-squad-for-copenhagen-clash/ Copy Link Marcus Rashford is back in the squad to face Copenhagen (Martin Rickett/PA) Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof have returned to the squad for Manchester United’s Champions League clash against Copenhagen. The latter missed Saturday’s last-gasp 1-0 win against Fulham through illness and Rashford failed a late fitness test after taking a heavy knock to his leg in training the previous day. Rashford and Lindelof both trained with the group on Tuesday morning and have been included in United’s 23-man squad for the key Group A game. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make his first European appearance of the season after injury and 19-year-old Omari Forson has travelled with the team to Denmark. Casemiro remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, joining the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.