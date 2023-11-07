Gunman wanted to send ‘warning’ to shooting victim’s boyfriend, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gunman wanted to send ‘warning’ to shooting victim’s boyfriend, court hears

By Press Association
James Witham, who is accused of the murder of Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)
James Witham, who is accused of the murder of Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)

A gunman who killed a council worker in her home has told a court he intended to give a “warning” to her boyfriend and did not know anyone was in the house.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion sub-machine gun at home in Old Swan, Liverpool, at about 12.30am on August 21 last year, after an alleged feud between five men accused of her murder and her partner Lee Harrison.

James Witham, 41, who has admitted manslaughter, told Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday Mr Harrison had “ruined” his life by stealing from him and trying to take his drug dealing customers in North Wales.

Ashley Dale death anniversary
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)

He said he drove to Miss Dale’s home on Leinster Road at about 11.30pm on August 20, after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol, and stabbed three of the tyres on Miss Dale’s car.

He told the court when no-one came out of the house he drove to Stadt Moers Park in Huyton where he said earlier that day a friend, who was in Spain wanted for Encrochat offences, had told him over the phone he had buried a Skorpion.

Witham said: “I don’t know what was going through my head. Just the worst mistake I’ve ever done in my life and I’m so sorry for it.”

He said he planned to go back to the house on Leinster Road and “give Lee a warning”.

Witham said it took him “about five minutes” to find the gun buried in the park and he retrieved it using a “little shovel” which he had in his car.

He said when he returned to Leinster Road, at about 12.30am, he barged the front door down with his shoulder and then went upstairs, firing shots in a bedroom.

He told the court: “The gun was automatic so I lost control of it basically then I’ve ran down stairs.”

He said he then went into the dining room and fired again, aiming at the wall.

He said: “I didn’t know what I was doing, my head was battered.”

Richard Pratt KC, defending Witham, asked if he knew Miss Dale was there, saw her, or heard her scream.

Witham said no.

Mr Pratt said: “It’s been suggested you pursued her through the house?”

Witham, who said he was wearing his hood up, a hat and a balaclava when he carried out the shooting, replied: “That’s bullshit.”

Mr Pratt added: “Did you have any reason to hurt or kill Ashley Dale?”

Witham said: “No she was a lovely girl and I’m so sorry for doing it. I’ll regret it for the rest of my life.”

Witham said he did not tell any of his co-defendants he was planning to send a “warning” to Mr Harrison and denied that he had been acting on orders.

Witham and co-defendants Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, and Joseph Peers, 29, deny the murder of Miss Dale, conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon – a Skorpion sub-machine gun – and ammunition.

Kallum Radford, 26, denies assisting an offender.