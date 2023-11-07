No evidence of connection between Ashling Murphy and murder-accused – judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

No evidence of connection between Ashling Murphy and murder-accused – judge

By Press Association
There was no connection between primary school teacher Ashling Murphy and Jozef Puska, who is accused of murdering her, a judge has emphasised (PA)
There was no connection between primary school teacher Ashling Murphy and Jozef Puska, who is accused of murdering her, a judge has emphasised (PA)

There was no connection between primary school teacher Ashling Murphy and Jozef Puska, the man accused of murdering her, a judge has emphasised.

Ms Murphy, 23, was killed while exercising on a canal pathway in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on January 12 last year.

Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, denies her murder.

Ashling Murphy death
Ms Murphy died after being attacked while she was jogging along the canal bank at Cappincur (PA)

After three weeks of evidence at the Criminal Courts of Justice, the defence and prosecuting barristers on Tuesday concluded their closing statements to the jury.

Addressing the nine male and three female jurors, judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said they must not be afraid of their verdict and any public opinion of the case “has nothing to do with it”.

He said jurors must leave their sympathies and prejudices “at the door”, including any sympathy they may have for Ms Murphy or Puska.

Reading from a Supreme Court ruling, Mr Hunt said the presumption of innocence means having “an open mind that assumes nothing against the accused”.

Jozef Puska court case
Puska in the dock at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

But he said “a proof beyond reasonable doubt” does not stretch to “far-fetched” scenarios and “a reasonable doubt is not an invented doubt”.

He said he is in charge of the law of the case and the benefit of jurors is their independence from the judicial system.

The judge said he has dealt with “hundreds if not thousands of juries in my life” and did not seek to influence jurors’ decision in bringing some points to their attention.

Mr Justice Hunt will continue his charge to the jury on Wednesday at 10.30am.