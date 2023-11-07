Exeter University waits for ruling on appeal over Second World War bomb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exeter University waits for ruling on appeal over Second World War bomb

By Press Association
The bomb, found on a construction site near to the university campus, is believed to have been dropped by the Luftwaffe during raids in 1942 (RAF Museum/PA)
Exeter University heads are waiting for an appeal ruling after Allianz Insurance won a High Court fight over its refusal to pay out on an insurance claim for damage caused by the disposal of a German Second World War bomb.

Contractors working on a construction site near the university campus unearthed the unexploded 1,000kg (2,200lb) bomb in February 2021.

Exeter claimed under an Allianz policy after university property suffered “significant” damage when the bomb was disposed of in a “controlled detonation”,  judges heard.

Exeter University bomb case
An interior hallway at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where appeal judges considered Exeter University’s fight with Allianz (Aaron Chown/PA)

Allianz declined the claim, saying loss fell within the scope of a “war exclusion” clause.

A judge ruled in favour of Allianz in March after a High Court hearing.

Judge Nigel Bird concluded that Allianz was entitled to decline the university’s claim.

Lawyers representing the university on Tuesday challenged Judge Bird’s decision at a Court of Appeal hearing, at the Royal Courts of Justice complex, in London, and argued that it was “wrong”.

Allianz disagreed and said Exeter’s appeal should be dismissed.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Lewison, Lord Justice Coulson and Lord Justice Snowden said they would deliver a ruling on a date to be fixed.

Judges heard that the bomb was thought to have been dropped by the Luftwaffe during raids in 1942.

Military bomb disposal experts had decided that the device could not be safely removed and carried out a “controlled detonation”.

Allianz argued that the dropping of the bomb – an “act of war” – caused the university’s loss.

Exeter said the cause of the loss was “the deliberate act of the bomb disposal team in detonating the bomb”.

Lawyers representing the university said it could not have been intended that policy exemptions would apply to historic conflicts.

Judge Bird had said in a ruling: “If there had been no bomb, there would have been no explosion.

“The bomb provided both the explosive payload and the absolute need for the detonation.

“In my view, the dropping of the bomb was the obvious proximate cause of the damage.”

He said the “dropping of the bomb” was an “act of war” and so the “loss suffered” was “excluded from cover”.