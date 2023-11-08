Experts predict ‘catastrophic ecosystem collapse’ of UK forests within 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experts predict ‘catastrophic ecosystem collapse’ of UK forests within 50 years

By Press Association
Researchers from across Europe produced a list of 15 issues they say are likely to have a significant impact on UK forests in the coming decades (John Walton/PA)
Experts predict a “catastrophic ecosystem collapse” of UK forests within the next 50 years if action is not taken.

Threats to UK forests include competition with society for water, and viral diseases and extreme weather affecting forest management.

A team of researchers from across Europe has produced a list of 15 issues they say are likely to have a significant impact on UK forests over the next five decades.

The study is the first horizon scanning exercise – a technique to identify relatively unknown threats, opportunities and new trends – of UK forests.

Its aim is to help researchers, practitioners, policymakers and society in general, to address threats before they become critical.

Dr Eleanor Tew, first author, visiting researcher at the University of Cambridge’s department of zoology, and head of forest planning at Forestry England, said: “The next 50 years will bring huge changes to UK forests: the threats they face, the way that we manage them and the benefits they deliver to society.”

A panel of 42 experts spoke to colleagues to ask about over-looked and emerging issues that were likely to affect UK forests over the next half a century.

A longlist of 180 items was then whittled down through a series of review exercises to a shortlist of 30 issues.

The panel identified the top 15 issues they believed were likely to have the greatest impact on UK forests in the next 50 years.

The 15 issues were not ranked in order of importance or likelihood of occurrence.

However, when scored individually “catastrophic forest ecosystem collapse” was the most highly ranked issue, with 64% of experts placing it as their top issue and 88% ranking it within their top three.

The term “catastrophic forest ecosystem collapse” refers to multiple interrelated hazards that have a cascading effect on forests, leading to their total or partial collapse.

However, the precise definition of what constitutes forest collapse will vary according to the local context.

The experts also suggest that not all emerging issues are threats – some are new opportunities.

They predict that ‘forest lungs’ will be created thanks to an increased understanding of the benefits of trees for society.

Dr Tew concluded: “These results are both concerning and exciting.

“However, we should be optimistic, remembering that these are possibilities and not certainties.

“Crucially, we have time to act ‒ by responding to the threats and embracing the opportunities future generations can have resilient forests with all the benefits they offer.”

The research, published in the journal Forestry, was funded by Forestry England.