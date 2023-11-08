What the papers say – September 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – September 8

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

This weekend’s pro-Palestinian march, the conflict in Israel, the King, and Tory politics dominate Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Guardian have run with the Metropolitan Police’s refusal to ban this weekend’s pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Day.

The Daily Mail says “pray they don’t end up with a riot at the Cenotaph”.

The Daily Telegraph tells of Hamas fighters’ last stand at a Gaza hospital.

The Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak accusing Sir Keir Starmer of a plot to lock the UK in a deal with the EU.

The i aims at Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is said to be at odds with No 10 on tent cities, as Tories accuse her of making moves to seize party leadership.

The Independent and Metro lead with the King’s Speech, with the former dubbing it the “last Tory roll of the dice”.

The Financial Times reports on the accounting watchdog ditching its plans for a full-scale overhaul of boardroom rules.

The Daily Mirror says Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has been lined up for I’m a Celebrity.

The Sun has unveiled big music news, revealing Girls Aloud is set to reunite following the death of their beloved late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The Daily Star leads with a story on carrots and how the vegetable has turned a Brit into an “oompa loompa”.