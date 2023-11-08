44 charged after Just Stop Oil protests in Whitehall and National Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
44 charged after Just Stop Oil protests in Whitehall and National Gallery

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil staged slow marches on Whitehall on Monday (Lucy North/PA)
More than 40 Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters have been charged after protesters blocked Whitehall and the glass covering a painting at the National Gallery was smashed.

Harrison Donnelly, 20, of Sillitoe Way, Nottingham, and Hanan Ameur, 22, of Hornsey Road, Islington, north London, have been charged with criminal damage after the protective glass on Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus was smashed.

Another 42 JSO supporters have been charged with obstruction of the highway after two slow marches on Whitehall on Monday.

The Rokeby Venus painting in the National Gallery was targeted by Just Stop Oil protesters (Alamy/PA)

The demonstrations, part of JSO’s ongoing protest action against the Government granting new fossil fuel licences, saw more than 100 people arrested on Monday alone.

Since October 30, 219 JSO activists have been arrested and 98 have been charged.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Ultimately it is Londoners who are bearing the brunt and cost of Just Stop Oil’s disruption.”

Rokeby Venus was previously slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914.

On Wednesday, more than 55 JSO protesters marched on Waterloo Bridge, the group said, having travelled from South Wales and the north and south west of England.

The Metropolitan Police said an ambulance was caught in the traffic jam caused by the protest, as officers arrested activists in a bid to clear the road.

A group of five JSO supporters then staged a slow march on The Strand. The Met said officers were with them and making arrests.