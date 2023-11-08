Suggestion of political motivation in Shared Island funding rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Suggestion of political motivation in Shared Island funding rejected

By Press Association
Micheal Martin defended the all-island funding plans
Micheal Martin defended the all-island funding plans

A suggestion of political motivation in Irish Government funding in Northern Ireland has been rejected.

Ireland’s Shared Island Fund involves a commitment for at least one billion euros to 2030 being ring-fenced for delivery of all-island initiatives.

This included an investment of 44.5 million euro to build a 5,000 square metre teaching and student services building on Ulster University’s Magee campus in Londonderry.

New medical school in Londonderry
The Magee Campus of Ulster University in Londonderry will receive investment

Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin rejected a suggestion the Shared Island funding is a “Trojan horse”.

“It’s not a Trojan horse. Many of these projects were committed to by both (the Irish and British) governments 10, 15, 25 years ago,” Mr Martin told the BBC.

“The Ulster Canal – we said we would complete that. The Narrow Water Bridge was committed to. It’s back to doing sensible, practical things to connect people that will improve the economy in various regions – that’s it.”

Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, from Fine Gael, said the Shared Island Fund is about making relationships better across the island.

Fine Gael party think-in
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris defended the investment plan

“The reality is that there are a number of areas on the island of Ireland where we simply need to catch up,” he said.

“If you look at the north west of the map, and if you look at the city of Derry, it has long been a commitment, not just of the Irish government, but of the Irish and British government in New Decade New Approach to expand the footprint of the university in Derry, and quite frankly we’re not going to sit idly by while there is a political impasse… people need education today.

“This is about identifying areas where it simply makes sense because a lot of these issues and challenges we face don’t care about borders or politics or impasse, the pandemic certainly didn’t, so we have to try and make progress in areas where it makes sense.

“This is a small island with a relatively small population, it’s not about emblems, it’s about working together in areas that make sense, and also getting to know each other better.”