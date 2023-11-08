Former school of 15-year-old stab victim ‘overwhelmed by kindness and support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Former school of 15-year-old stab victim ‘overwhelmed by kindness and support’

By Press Association
The attack happened in an area near to both Horsforth School and St Margaret’s Primary School (Danny Lawson/PA)
The attack happened in an area near to both Horsforth School and St Margaret’s Primary School (Danny Lawson/PA)

The former school of a 15-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed has said it is “overwhelmed by the kindness and support” offered following the “tragic loss”.

The teenager, named locally as Alfie Lewis, was attacked in the Horsforth area of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Wednesday morning, people began bringing flowers to the scene at the junction of Church Road and Church Lane, which remained cordoned off, as Alfie was described as “a lovely, kind, funny, mischievous, brave and generous young boy”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his “heart goes out to the family and friends” of the boy and described the incident as “awful”.

Horsforth School head Paul Bell said in a statement: “Horsforth School is overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students yesterday.

“Everyone’s thoughts and sympathies lie with the boy’s family and friends.

“A tragedy like this is a huge shock to our school and local community, and we understand that people will be deeply affected by this rare incident.

“However, we know the community will rally together to support each other during this very sad and difficult time.”

“We are working with Leeds City Council and others agencies to support our students and staff who have been affected.”

Police were also guarding a second sealed-off area at the junction of Town Street and Church Lane, where more flowers have been left.

The organisers of a fundraising site set up in Alfie’s memory said he was “a lovely, kind, funny, mischievous, brave and generous young boy”.

They said: “He was loving, mischievous, adventurous and, as such, extremely popular.

Police in Horsforth
Police activity in Horsforth, Leeds, after the incident (Danny Lawson/PA)

“He was everything a 15-year-old child should be and his life was senselessly taken from him before he had the chance to grow into it.”

Mr Sunak was asked about the boy’s death during a visit to a Lincolnshire school.

He said: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the young person who was tragically killed.

“What I want to say is we’re doing everything we can to clamp down in particular on knife crime as it impacts young people.”

On pupils at the victim’s former school, Mr Sunak said: “My heart and sympathies go out to all of them. They’ve lost a friend and this is awful.

“I know that they will be shocked by what’s happened.

“I want to make sure that in all communities across the country, we’ve got police officers that are giving people the reassurance they need that their communities are safe.”

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called just before 3pm on Tuesday to reports of an assault, and witnesses said an air ambulance landed nearby.

The force said a teenage boy has been arrested over the incident.

The incident happened in an area near to both Horsforth School and St Margaret’s Primary School.

Both schools were open on Wednesday and a message on the secondary school’s website said: “School is open today. Support will be given to students.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life.

“We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will have on the community locally.

“Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area, to offer support and reassurance.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”

Around half a mile from the police cordon on Church Road, about 50 young people gathered on Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil on Broadgate Lane.

People could be seen hugging each other, with some wiping away tears, as they stood around a bench covered in floral tributes.

Leeds assault scene
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident (Danny Lawson/PA)

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s horrible. It’s shocking because it’s a nice area. You read about these things happening in London and you think it’s dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don’t think it would happen here.

“I just keep thinking about the parents. He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he’s not there.”

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, was picking her grandchild up from school when she saw the police cars and ambulance.

She told the PA news agency: “I thought it was a car crash at first.

“The school was very good, they messaged us to say they were keeping the children safe inside.

“I was very sad when I heard what had happened, it sounds like it’s a waste of two lives.”

Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said on X, formerly Twitter: “Heartbroken to learn to (sic) of a serious event in Horsforth this afternoon.

“I know the distress and upset this will cause students and staff.

“While there isn’t much we can say at this stage, an arrest has been made, and we will be supporting Horsforth School in every way we can.”