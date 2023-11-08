Adidas may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after break-up with Ye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adidas may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after break-up with Ye

Press Association
Adidas forecast it may have to write off the remaining Yeezy shoes left unsold (AP)
Adidas believes it may have to write off the remaining 300 million euro (£260 million) worth of Yeezy shoes left unsold after it cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The company said it will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to go ahead with a third release of the shoes next year to generate more donations to groups fighting antisemitism.

The sportswear firm, which cut ties with Ye in October 2022 after he made antisemitic remarks online, has sold 750 million euro (£651 million) worth of the shoes in two stages earlier this year through Adidas smartphone apps and its website.

Part of the profits went to groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

The announcement from Adidas comes at a time of rising antisemitism and islamophobia after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The company included the possible write-off of the remaining Yeezy inventory in its outlook on Wednesday for its earnings this year, narrowing its expected loss to 100 million euro (£86.8 million) from an earlier prediction of 450 million euro (£391 million), thanks in part to the earlier two releases of Yeezy shoes.

Kanye
Ye, formerly Kanye West, split with Adidas after alleged antisemitic remarks (PA)

Chief executive Bjorn Gulden, who took over after the Yeezy break-up, is leading an effort to recover from the loss of the profitable Yeezy business.

Mr Gulden told reporters on a conference call that the assumption in the outlook “is that this inventory will be written off … if that will happen or not is something that we evaluate all the time, so there are no decisions on what we’ll do.

“Right now, that is financially the worst case and it is a possibility. Currently there is no decision.”

He added that “we of course hope we can do more drops next year and we can get more value out of it and donate the proceeds, but right now financially we haven’t made a decision and that’s why the outlook is the way it is”.

Mr Gulden said there were “many scenarios” and that the shoes were stored in a number of different locations. He declined to say what the company would do with the shoes if they remain unsold.

The break-up with Ye left the company, based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, with unsold shoes worth 1.2 billion euro (£1.04 billion) and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them.

Giving the shoes away to people in need would have raised concerns about informal resales due to their high market value, the company said, while restitching them to remove the brand identification would have been dishonest.