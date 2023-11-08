Sir Terry Waite: Nelson Mandela figure needed to resolve Middle East conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sir Terry Waite: Nelson Mandela figure needed to resolve Middle East conflict

By Press Association
Sir Terry Waite received his Knighthood and was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for his services to charity at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Terry Waite received his Knighthood and was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for his services to charity at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former hostage Sir Terry Waite has suggested a “Mandela figure” is needed to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

Sir Terry, who spent almost five years in captivity after being kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Lebanon, said warfare was not the answer and that those killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict were victims of “inadequate leadership”.

The 84-year-old humanitarian, who co-founded the charity Hostage International, which supports families of those taken captive, was speaking after being honoured by the King at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

He was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) for his services to charity.

Sir Terry told the PA news agency: “Warfare will not resolve this problem. It’s clear when warfare takes place it’s the innocent on both sides who suffer – the innocent in Israel and the innocent in Palestine.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
The 84-year-old said warfare will not solve the Israeli-Hamas war (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“What we lack today seems to be an international statesman, who can view that situation impartially and really negotiate a settlement – that’s going to be exceptionally difficult.

“Because Hamas are intent on causing death and destruction and the other side are equally aggressive in many ways, if not more so in some respects.

“(The innocents killed) are victims in some ways of inadequate leadership in both camps … Israel and in the Palestinian territory.

“What we could hope for, and this is almost a vain hope, is somewhat like a Mandela figure who would emerge from this chaos and be able to take an overarching view of it.

“We need people of that calibre, who are not going to be affected by domestic politics and are going to be concerned about people on both sides of the divide.”

He added that the war cannot continue as Palestinians and Israelis are being killed while the younger generation are becoming “embittered”.

“In the face of all these troubles in the world, domestically and politically, you can work in your own sphere of influence to promote harmony, to promote peace,” he said.

“Keep hope alive and don’t despair; I had to do that in captivity – five years of isolation, and somehow I had to keep hope alive and was able to manage that. It’s difficult, but it’s possible.”

As an envoy for the Church of England, Sir Terry travelled to Beirut to try to secure the release of four hostages but was kidnapped and held captive from 1987 to 1991.

He said he was kept in solitary confinement and, when anybody came into the room, he had to put a blindfold over his eyes.

He also faced a mock execution and was beaten.

Sir Terry said he would be travelling to Greenwich, south-east London, to share his honour with a homeless shelter.