Owner of funeral home where 189 decaying corpses were found is arrested

By Press Association
A hearse and debris at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP, File)
The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his premises.

Jon and Carrie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on suspicion of three felonies: abuse of a corpse, money laundering, and forgery, authorities said in an email to aggrieved families.

Jon Hallford is being held at the Muskogee County, Oklahoma, jail, though there are not any records showing that his wife might also be there, according to a man who answered a call to the jail but refused to give his name.

The Hallfords could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. Neither has a listed personal phone number and the funeral home’s number no longer works.

Jon Hallford owns Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, a small town about 100 miles south of Denver.

The remains were found on October 4 by authorities responding to a report of an “abhorrent smell” inside the company’s decrepit building.

Officials initially estimated there were about 115 bodies inside, but the number later increased to 189 after they finished removing all the remains in mid-October.

A day after the odour was reported, the director of the state office of Funeral Home and Crematory registration spoke on the phone with Hallford.

He tried to conceal the improper storage of corpses in Penrose, acknowledged having a “problem” at the site and claimed he practiced taxidermy there, according to an order from state officials dated October 5.

The company, which was started in 2017 and offered cremations and “green” burials without embalming fluids, kept doing business even as its financial and legal problems mounted in recent years.

The owners had missed tax payments in recent months, were evicted from one of their properties and were sued for unpaid bills by a crematorium that quit doing business with them almost a year ago, according to public records and interviews with people who worked with them.

Colorado has some of the weakest oversight of funeral homes in the United States with no routine inspections or qualification requirements for funeral home operators.

There is no indication that state regulators visited the site or contacted Hallford until more than 10 months after the Penrose funeral home’s registration expired in November 2022.

State lawmakers gave regulators the authority to inspect funeral homes without the owners’ consent last year, but no additional money was provided for increased inspections.