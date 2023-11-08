Diabetes drug authorised for weight management and loss – MHRA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Diabetes drug authorised for weight management and loss – MHRA

By Press Association
Diabetes drug Mounjaro has been authorised by the MHRA (Chris Radburn/PA)
Diabetes drug Mounjaro has been authorised by the MHRA (Chris Radburn/PA)

A diabetes drug has been authorised to help obese and overweight adults with weight management and loss, according to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Such patients with weight-related health problems – such as prediabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart problems – could have access to Tirzepatide if it receives further approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

The weight loss jab, also known as Mounjaro, was given the green light for NHS use in September by Nice as an option for patients with type 2 diabetes who do not have the condition under control.

Of its use for weight management, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Although further approvals are needed to use this in the NHS, Mounjaro has the potential to help thousands of people living with obesity and support those suffering from weight-related illnesses – if used alongside diet and physical activity.

“Tackling obesity could help cut waiting lists and save the NHS billions of pounds.”

The active ingredient in the drug works by making a patient feel full and less hungry, and making them experience fewer food cravings.

The MHRA’s authorisation is based on the results of two clinical trials, which showed that patients who were treated with Tirzepatide “had a significant weight loss over time compared to patients who took a placebo”.

The agency warned the drug may affect how well the contraceptive pill works in obese or overweight female patients.

It also listed potential side effects of the medicine, including nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting – which usually goes away over time – and constipation.

Low blood sugar is also “very common” in patients with diabetes, the agency added.

Julian Beach, MHRA interim executive director, healthcare quality and access, said: “We have prioritised rapid assessment of this new indication for Mounjaro, given the public health importance of access to new medicines to help tackle obesity.

“We have drawn on advice from the independent Commission on Human Medicines in coming to our decision, and as with all products, will keep the safety of Mounjaro under close review.”

The MHRA said it will keep the safety and effectiveness of Mounjaro under close review.

In September, semaglutide, sold under the brand name Wegovy, was launched in the UK to help tackle obesity.

The drug was approved for NHS use by Nice earlier this year and is now available to patients via specialist services.