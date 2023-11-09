UK ‘in top three for donating money but 17th for overall generosity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK ‘in top three for donating money but 17th for overall generosity’

By Press Association
The UK is third for donating money to charity but ranks 17th in an overall global index (Alamy/PA)
The UK is third for donating money to charity but ranks 17th in an overall global index (Alamy/PA)

The UK is one of the most generous countries when it comes to donating money to charity, according to a long-running global survey.

But while it ranked third by that measure, it came 58th for volunteering and 112th for helping a stranger, the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) said.

Its overall placing on the list when all three aspects of charity were taken into account dropped to 17th, according to the CAF.

The organisation’s World Giving Index has been running since 2009 and this year includes data from 142 countries.

People were asked three questions: if they had helped a stranger, given money or volunteered for a good cause in the past month.

When the results of the three questions were combined, Indonesia topped the list of most generous populations for the sixth year in a row, while Ukraine came second, up from 10th place last year.

The UK had been in the 10 most generous countries every year until 2016, when it ranked at number 11 overall, but it has not appeared in the highest scoring countries since 2019, the CAF said.

CAF chief executive Neil Heslop said: “This year’s CAF World Giving Index shows a rather mixed picture for the UK.

“We are still one of the most generous countries in the world for giving money – even when times are so tough – but overall we have slipped down the index over the last decade.

“Giving is about building a connection with those around us, whether they are across the street or on the other side of the world.

“We need to constantly renew and nurture a culture of giving to bring us all together and get more time and money flowing to support hard-pressed communities around the country.

“It’s up to all of us, but the Government can take the lead by drawing up a national strategy for philanthropy and charitable giving.”