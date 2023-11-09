Boy, 14, charged with murdering Alfie Lewis in Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boy, 14, charged with murdering Alfie Lewis in Leeds

By Press Association
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed near a school in Leeds (PA)
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed near a school in Leeds.

Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

Alfie Lewis, 15, died after being stabbed (Family handout/PA)

West Yorkshire Police said a 14-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

The boy will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The teenager was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened just before 3pm on Tuesday at the junction of Church Lane and Church Road, which is between Horsforth School and St Margaret’s Primary School.

On Wednesday, Alfie’s family paid tribute to him, saying he was known as Uncle Alfie.

A family statement issued through West Yorkshire Police said: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are.

Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, following the death of Alfie Lewis (Dave Higgens/PA)

“Alfie, you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

“You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie.

“We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you.

“You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever.

“Love you Uncle Alfie.”

A bench on Broadgate Lane, which is close to where Alfie lived, has been covered in floral tributes to the teenager and has become a focal point where his friends and family have gathered to remember him.

On Wednesday evening, many of his friends gathered on a nearby sports field to release balloons in his memory.

Alfie was a former pupil of Horsforth School.

Tributes have been left to Alfie Lewis, near his home in Leeds (Dave Higgens/PA)

Head Paul Bell has said the school has been “overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students”.

Local Tory MP Stuart Andrew visited the bench on Wednesday afternoon and looked at the flowers.

Mr Andrew said: “It’s almost impossible to find the words that really describe how I’m feeling and how the whole community is feeling.

“But my primary thoughts at the moment are with the family.

“I cannot imagine what they are going through.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the incident as “awful” and, speaking before Alfie was named, said: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the young person who was tragically killed.”

The organisers of a fundraising site set-up in Alfie’s memory said he was “a lovely, kind, funny, mischievous, brave and generous young boy”.

They said: “He was loving, mischievous, adventurous and, as such, extremely popular.

“He was everything a 15-year-old child should be and his life was senselessly taken from him before he had the chance to grow into it.”