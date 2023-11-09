Murder-accused boy, 14, blows kiss to upset mother as he appears in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder-accused boy, 14, blows kiss to upset mother as he appears in court

By Press Association
Clothes and debris on the ground in Horsforth, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering another teenager blew a kiss to his upset mother as he made his first appearance in court.

Alfie Lewis, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Thursday a teenager appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Alfie and possession of a knife.

The boy blew a kiss to his parents, who sat in front of the dock, as he came into court.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and flanked by two dock officers, he confirmed his name, date of birth and address.

Court stock
The next hearing will be at Leeds Crown Court (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The court clerk told him the alleged offences could only be dealt with at crown court.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

The teenager replied “yeah” when asked by the district judge if he understood what had happened during the three-minute hearing.

As he was walking out of the dock, the defendant’s mother stood up and spoke to him, before starting to cry as he was led away.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at the junction of Church Road and Church Lane, in Horsforth, and a large area around this location remained cordoned off on Wednesday afternoon with forensic officers continuing to work.

A bench on Broadgate Lane, which is close to where Alfie lived, has been covered in floral tributes to the teenager and become a focal point for his friends to gather at.

Alfie was a former pupil of Horsforth School, which is close to where he was attacked.