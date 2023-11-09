Camilla pays tribute to nation’s war dead ahead of Remembrance Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla pays tribute to nation’s war dead ahead of Remembrance Day

By Press Association
Queen Camilla during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen has commemorated the nation’s war dead at a sombre ceremony at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.

Camilla paid tribute and recognised the sacrifices of those who fought and died for their country in her first visit to the abbey since the coronation.

Following prayers led by Dean of Westminster the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle and the Right Rev Anthony Ball, rector of St Margaret’s Church, the Queen placed a small wooden cross adorned with a red poppy into a larger cross made from the flowers forever associated with the First World War.

The Queen places a memorial cross during a visit to Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

After placing the cross down, Camilla and hundreds of veterans fell silent at 11am as the chimes of Big Ben rang out.

After observing a two-minute silence, the Queen met minister for veterans’ affairs Johnny Mercer, as well as staff and supporters of the Poppy Factory, which organises all the memorial plots at the abbey.

Around 40,000 tributes, including symbols of all faiths, were laid out by volunteers in more than 300 plots in the grounds of Westminster Abbey ahead of the ceremony, as veterans and guests came together to remember fallen comrades and loved ones.

Camilla, wearing a green Rifles coat designed by Fiona Clare paired with a cape from Amanda Wakeley, then moved through crowds stopping to observe plots and speaking to representatives.

Armistice Day 2023
Camilla meets veterans of the armed forces during a visit to the Field of Remembrance (Aaron Chown/PA)

She moved around the Field of Remembrance and chatted to the veterans, quizzing them about their plots and thanking them for their service.

Amanda Shepard, chief executive of the Poppy Factory, said: “It was a great honour to have Her Majesty The Queen attend the Field of Remembrance once again, 95 years since a group of veterans from our factory first planted poppies in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

“Their intention was to publicly honour those who have given their lives in the service of others. It is vital that we continue to do so, and to offer an opportunity for people of all faiths and none to place their own personal tributes.

A member of the Royal Navy places a memorial cross at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We are very grateful to Her Majesty for attending today, and for her longstanding and continued support for our charity as we work to help more members of the armed forces community overcome barriers and move forward towards a more positive future through employment.”