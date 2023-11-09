Sussexes meet military families in San Diego ahead of Remembrance weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sussexes meet military families in San Diego ahead of Remembrance weekend

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a training centre for military veterans in San Diego (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of a new Navy Seal Foundation training centre for military veterans in San Diego.

Harry and Meghan, both wearing red Remembrance poppies, joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Warrior Fitness Programme facility.

They watched and clapped as the foundation’s chief executive Robin King cut the red ribbon with an oversized pair of golden scissors.

Ms King said with a smile to the former working royals: “You’ve done this before, right?” causing them both to laugh.

Meghan offered her congratulations to the foundation.

The centre aims to help servicemen and women and veterans, with their families, transition to daily life mentally and physically after combat service.

The King will celebrate his 75th birthday on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

Harry, who served on the front line in Afghanistan, was stripped of his military patronages by the late Queen after stepping down as a senior working royal.

Earlier on Monday, Harry and Meghan visited servicemen and women and veterans and their families at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California.

They spent time hearing about Operation Bigs – a mentoring programme for children of military families to share experience of the challenges faced by having a parent in the armed forces.

Harry’s father the King turns 75 on Tuesday, and is said to be celebrating with a party for close family and friends at Clarence House.

It was reported Harry and Meghan turned down an invitation, but the couple’s team has insisted he was not invited.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”