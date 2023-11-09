Russian missile hits Liberia-flagged ship in Ukraine’s main Black Sea port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian missile hits Liberia-flagged ship in Ukraine’s main Black Sea port

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg in Kyiv on Wednesday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg in Kyiv on Wednesday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa hit a Liberian-flagged freighter, killing a port worker and injuring three citizens of the Philippines, who are crew members on the ship, Ukraine’s armed forces have said.

The report did not give the name of the ship nor the country of its owners, but infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the ship was to carry iron ore to China.

The extent of the damage was not immediately reported.

Another port worker was injured in the attack along with the one killed.

The Odesa port and others in the region are economically vital to Ukraine as its outlets to the Black Sea, from which ships can head for world markets.

Odesa port facilities have come under Russian attack 21 times since Russia in August declined to renew a deal allowing Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea, Mr Kubrakov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October a new Black Sea export corridor had allowed some 50 ships to set sail.

In the southern city of Kherson, which lies across the Dnieper River from Russia-held territory, one civilian was killed and three were wounded in Russian firing on a residential area at about noon on Thursday, according to interior minister Ihor Klymenko.

Three other civilians have been killed in Russian attacks over the past day, according to a summary from the presidential office.

In the Donetsk region, the Russian army shelled 11 towns and villages, killing two people in Toretsk and wounding one civilian in Chasiv Yar.

Russia Ukraine War
Emergency workers examine the site of a Russian rocket attack in central Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday (Odesa City Administration via AP)

In the neighbouring Kharkiv region near Izium, a man was killed during artillery shelling.

In the south, one civilian was wounded during shelling of residential areas of Kherson and another was wounded by a mine.

In the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Russians shelled Nikopol on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, wounding a person and damaging infrastructure, power lines and 14 houses.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now the deputy head of the country’s national security council, said on Thursday that the military has recruited 410,000 volunteer soldiers so far this year and is having a steady influx of those who want to join.

He said the current combat situation allows Russia to spend more time on training newly recruited soldiers, saying it contrasts with Ukraine having to rush new recruits to the frontline.