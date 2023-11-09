One in 10 failed to get through to GP last month, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in 10 failed to get through to GP last month, poll finds

By Press Association
The data was collected by the ONS between October 18 and 29 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
One in 10 people failed to get through to their GP surgery last month, according to a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Experts said it comes amid “intense workload and workforce pressures” in the general practice system.

As part of the poll, conducted between October 18 and 29, some 52.4 million people were asked if they had contacted their GP in the past month, with 53% answering yes.

The ONS also asked 27.6 million people if they had managed to make contact with their practice the last time they attempted it.

The question said contact could mean “receiving a response from a receptionist or clinician or being able to book an appointment”.

While 65% of people managed to get a response from their GP on the same day, 10% did not get any response at all.

Some 20% also said they found contacting their practice to be “difficult”, while 10% said the process was “very difficult”.

Of 24.9 million people asked what they did as a next step, 6% made contact another day, 16% found what they needed online or over the phone and 16% were given an appointment more than two weeks after initially making contact.

Some 45% were given an appointment within two weeks.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs want our patients to receive safe, timely and appropriate care, so we share their frustrations and worries when they have difficulty accessing our services.

“But current difficulties with access are not the fault of hardworking GPs who are trying their best in increasingly difficult circumstances – and it’s worth noting that the majority of patients report a good experience of their GP practice once they’re seen.”

However, Prof Hawthorne said, “access issues are symptomatic of a much bigger problem”.

“General practice is already facing intense workload and workforce pressures, following years of inadequate funding and poor workforce planning,” she added.

In August it was confirmed that more than 1,000 GP surgeries would have their telephone systems upgraded by spring, which officials said would end the “8am scramble” for appointments.

The £240 million scheme forms part of the Government’s Primary Care Recovery Plan, which will aim to make it easier and quicker for patients to contact their family doctor.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “Staff across the NHS are working hard to cope with increased demand and GPs are delivering half a million more appointments each week compared to pre-pandemic – up almost a quarter since the previous year.

“In line with our commitment to recover access to primary care, the NHS published a plan earlier this year, which includes upgrading telephone systems to make it easier for people to contact their general practice while more than 31,000 additional staff have joined GP teams since 2019 to deliver even more appointments.”