Family in tears as senior policeman apologises over death of Gracie Spinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family in tears as senior policeman apologises over death of Gracie Spinks

By Press Association
Gracie Spinks is believed to have been stabbed to death by Michael Sellers before he took his own life (Family handout/PA)
Gracie Spinks is believed to have been stabbed to death by Michael Sellers before he took his own life (Family handout/PA)

The family of Gracie Spinks wiped away tears as a senior police officer told them he is “truly sorry” for the young woman’s death.

Detective Superintendent Darren De’ath, who leads Derbyshire Constabulary’s public protection team, told an inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court he “deeply regrets” what happened to her.

Gracie, 23, was stabbed to death as she tended to her horse in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on June 18 2021.

Her “obsessed” work colleague, Michael Sellers, 35, whom she had previously reported to the police for stalking her, is believed to have killed her before taking his own life.

Taking to the witness stand on Thursday, Mr De’ath said he recognised his words were no consolation, but said the force “should have done better”.

He said: “I want to give a formal apology to Gracie’s family and friends.

“I deeply regret what has happened, I deeply regret that we could and should have done better.

“I understand it is no consolation to yourselves but I am truly sorry.”

Gracie Spinks inquest
Gracie Spinks is believed to have been killed by a work colleague who was obsessed with her (Family handout/PA)

He said he had attended the inquest every day so he could go back to the force and give updates about where they need to “do better” when handling stalking and harassment cases.

He said: “I’m really sorry it had to come to this for us to have this learning, perhaps we should have come to that conclusion without this happening, but sadly it didn’t.

“There is learning and there has been a lot of work done to make sure the learning has been embraced.”

Mr De’ath said he was “appalled” at the way the force had “failed” to record and retain information in connection to Gracie’s report of stalking in February 2021, and dog walker Anna White’s report of a bag of weapons she found on a farm track the month before Gracie was killed.

He said: “I know whatever I say won’t make things easier, but please take that I am truly sorry.”

The inquest had to take a break after his comments as Gracie’s mother and other family members became emotional.

Narita Bahra KC, representing Gracie’s family, said they were “disappointed and upset” with the apology, which they deemed “completely inappropriate” in the circumstances.

The inquest continues.