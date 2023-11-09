King thanked for ‘loving kindness’ in ‘fractured world’ at Kristallnacht event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King thanked for ‘loving kindness’ in ‘fractured world’ at Kristallnacht event

By Press Association
Charles spoke with Kindertransport refugees at an event commemorating the anniversary of Kristallnacht (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles spoke with Kindertransport refugees at an event commemorating the anniversary of Kristallnacht (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King has been hailed as an “outstanding exemplar of loving kindness” in a “fractured world” after he met with a group of Kindertransport refugees in commemoration of the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Translated to Night of Broken Glass, Kristallnacht was a wave of Nazi co-ordinated violence against Jews across Germany which began on November 9 1938 that is so called because of the debris left from the destruction of Jewish properties and synagogues.

As a result of the violence, the UK Government began to allow unaccompanied Jewish children into the country as refugees, a movement that came to be known as the Kindertransport.

Charles talking to Kindertransport refugees
Charles was thanked for connecting meaningfully with the Kindertransport refugees (Aaron Chown/PA)

At the Central Synagogue in London on Thursday, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis referenced the Israel-Hamas conflict as he thanked Charles for his support and for “connecting so meaningfully” with the “Kinder” after the King unveiled a plaque commemorating his visit.

“At this moment, parts of our world are broken,” the Rabbi said.

“There is hatred, there is conflict and there is a tragic war raging in Israel.

“Our world desperately needs outstanding exemplars of chesed – loving kindness – and this is exactly what Our Majesty the King is.”

The audience chanted “hear hear”.

The Rabbi added: “Thank you for your contribution towards healing our fractured world.”

Charles was looking down during the address and joined everyone in saying “Amen” at its conclusion.

Before the short speech, the King spoke with the Kinder, many of whom are now in their eighties and nineties, in the event jointly organised with the Association of Jewish Refugees.

He told the first table: “How you have managed to endure all of this is truly remarkable.”

Before he left to sit elsewhere, he said: “You make me very proud.”

At another table, he joked about his memory, saying it started to get worse after he turned 70.

Anne Woolf-Skinner, 86, from Epsom, Surrey, was sitting next to him as he made the quips.

Charles talking to Kindertransport refugees
Charles attended the event at the Central Synagogue in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Of his visit to the synagogue, she told the PA news agency: “I think it means everything really.

“I know he’s very, very interested in the Holocaust survivors and I think it’s wonderful that he can find the time to do it.

“He’s so lovely with everybody.”

Ruth Jacobs, who came to the UK with her brother Harry Heber when she was 10 and he seven, told PA the King was “patient” with them.

The siblings grew up in Austria and “had to leave” after Kristallnacht.

“We were taken under escort to Vienna,” she said.

Charles talking to Kindertransport refugees
One woman Charles spoke with called him patient (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We had two hours’ notice to leave our home.”

One man wished Charles a happy birthday as he left his table.

The King responded: “You are very well-informed.”

The Kindertransport brought some 10,000 children aged between three and 17 to safety from Germany, Austria, Czechoslovakia and Poland in the lead-up to the Second World War. Most were Jewish and more than half the children never saw their parents again.

The first transport, from an orphanage in Berlin, arrived into London Liverpool Street station on December 2 1938 while some of the children rescued went to Southampton by boat. The first transport from Vienna left on December 11 the same year.