What Ashling Murphy’s family said outside court following murder conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What Ashling Murphy’s family said outside court following murder conviction

By Press Association
The family of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy (Brian Lawless/PA)
The family of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Following the conviction of Jozef Puska for the murder of teacher Ashling Murphy last year, her boyfriend Ryan Casey and brother Cathal Murphy spoke briefly to media outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Mr Casey said: “At this moment in time, and on behalf of the Murphy family, I would like to take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to all of our family, friends and community for their unwavering support since our Ashling was stolen from us 22 months ago on the 12th January, 2022.

“From day one, the outpouring of love and support was felt in abundance from the Irish people, both on a national and international level as they stood in solidarity with our family to both mourn the loss of our beautiful talented Ashling, and to condemn gender-based brutality with visceral repulsion.

“Ashling was a vibrant, intelligent and highly motivated young woman who embodied so many great traits and qualities of the Irish people and its communities.

“Her life had a huge impact on so many of those around her and she was the epitome of a perfect role model for every little girl to look up to and strive to be.

“She was not only an integral part of our family but she was also a huge shining light in our community, a community in which year in year out, she gave back to as best she could.

“Words cannot express the gratitude to all members of An Garda Siochana who conducted and pieced together a robust and thorough investigation. We wish to formally thank the prosecution legal team, Justice Hunt and also our family liaison officers.

“We’d like to also thank the victims support and court team who were always there for us, always waiting to help us at any given moment.”

Ms Murphy’s brother Cathal added: “We would like to also thank the members of the jury for reaching this verdict.

“Sitting through the harrowing evidence at this trial was not an easy task, and we will be forever grateful for their patience and resilience throughout this incredibly difficult process.

“Ashling was subject to incomprehensible violence by a predator who not known to her.

“While we do not glory in any conviction, we recognise the importance of holding accountable those who would commit such terrible atrocities.

“The judicial process cannot bring our darling Ashling back nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that this verdict delivers justice. It is simply imperative that this vicious monster can never harm another woman again.

“While we respect the role of the media in providing accurate updates and information for the public, we are asking here and now that all media outlets please respect our privacy at this time as we continue to process and grieve the loss of our darling Ashling.”