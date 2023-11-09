Ashling Murphy’s portrait raised high and Puska’s head sank following verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ashling Murphy’s portrait raised high and Puska’s head sank following verdict

By Press Association
A framed picture of Ashling Murphy (Brian Lawless/PA)
A framed picture of Ashling Murphy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Members of Ashling Murphy’s family burst into tears as they were told Jozef Puska had been found guilty of her murder.

Ms Murphy’s mother Kathleen clutched onto a framed photograph of her daughter as friends and family took in the unanimous verdict of the jury.

People sitting on the benches for friends and family could be heard agreeing with judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt’s assessment that there was “evil in the room”.

Jozef Puska court case
The parents of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy, Kathleen (holding picture) and Raymond (right), listen as their son Cathal (centre) issues a statement to the media (Brian Lawless/PA)

Others smiled in relief as they embraced each other.

Members of Puska’s family in the courtroom were visibly upset and angry while an elderly woman was seen holding up a small cross.

The murderer’s head briefly sank into his hands, before he clasped them together underneath his chin.

Eventually, his head bowed as he stared at the floor while the judge continued his remarks to the jury.

Puska was ultimately escorted out of the courtroom to be taken back into custody.

The jurors were applauded as they exited the chamber and Mrs Murphy lifted the framed photograph aloft to them.

Jozef Puska court case
The parents of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy, Kathleen (left) and Raymond (right) and her sister Amy (centre) (Brian Lawless/PA)

The judge said he had asked for silence but said the applause was “understandable”.

There were further emotional scenes as members of the family later gathered outside the court.

Ms Murphy’s brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey stepped forward to speak to gathered reporters.

Her mother, sister Amy, and father Ray solemnly listened on as the men thanked the Irish public for their support.

Mr Casey said they had received an “outpouring of love and support” from Irish people around the world.

Mr Murphy told the gathered reporters: “The judicial process cannot bring our darling Ashling back, nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that this verdict delivers justice.”

After he concluded by appealing for privacy while the family processes its grief and loss, they were applauded by onlookers as they re-entered the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.