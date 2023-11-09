Woman found guilty of murdering one-year-old daughter she was adopting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman found guilty of murdering one-year-old daughter she was adopting

By Press Association
Leicester Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)
Leicester Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)

A woman has been found guilty of murdering a one-year-old child she was in the process of adopting.

Katie Tidmarsh, 39, was convicted at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday of killing Ruby Thompson more than a decade ago, Leicestershire Police said.

The youngster, who had been in Tidmarsh’s foster care since her birth in 2011, died in 2012 after suffering catastrophic brain damage.

Police said Tidmarsh claimed Ruby was injured after her eyes rolled back and she fell onto a thick rug she was sitting on.

But medical experts proved the injury was caused by shaking and a high energy impact.

Tidmarsh and her husband were in the process of adopting Ruby when a 999 call was made from the family address in August 2012 saying she had suffered a seizure and was not breathing. She died two days later.

Medics treating Ruby spotted two previous fractures to her right shoulder on her X-rays, as well as a broken arm which she was treated for two weeks before, with Tidmarsh saying the youngster had been knocked over by one of her dogs.

The case took 11 years to come to court.

It followed an inquest, and then lengthy court proceedings in 2017 when a judge ruled Tidmarsh had inflicted the injuries which resulted in Ruby’s collapse and death.

This prompted a further consultation between the police and the CPS and the instruction of extra medical experts.

Tidmarsh, who was previously arrested in 2012 before facing no further action, was arrested again in 2022 and charged with murder.

Detective chief inspector Mark Sinski, who was the senior investigating officer, said: “It has taken over 10 years to get this case to court and reach a successful guilty verdict.

“We never lost hope in seeking justice for Ruby and the absolute determination and commitment from the investigation and prosecution team has been undeniably vital in today’s result.

“The evidence presented to the court, evidence from some of top medical experts in their respective fields, proved that Ruby’s head injury was caused by shaking and a high-energy impact and not from a low fall onto a thick rug as Tidmarsh had claimed.

“Tidmarsh has evaded justice since 2012 and will now be facing a lengthy sentence for her actions in taking the life of a young child, a child who was placed in her care to give her what was believed to be a better life.

“This has clearly been a very sad and tragic case and on reaching this verdict, I hope that Ruby can finally rest in peace.”

Tidmarsh, of Station Road, Littlethorpe, Leicester, was also charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm relating to the previous arm break injuries to Ruby. She was found guilty of one of these charges and not guilty of the other.

She is due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.