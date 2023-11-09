‘Ashling’s murder moved us to action to end violence against women’ – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Ashling’s murder moved us to action to end violence against women’ – minister

By Press Association
Justice minister Helen McEntee said her thoughts were with the family and friends of the murdered schoolteacher (Brian Lawless/PA)
The murder of Ashling Murphy has intensified the demands and determination to end violence against women in Ireland, the country’s justice minister has said.

Helen McEntee said her thoughts were with Ms Murphy’s parents Ray and Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy and boyfriend Ryan Casey and all her family and friends following the conviction of Jozef Puska.

“None of us can comprehend the grief and loss they carry every day,” the minister said.

“Their beautiful daughter, sister and friend, a young woman with so much to offer the world, was taken from them.

“Ashling’s murder shocked us all. It moved us to action, demanding an end to violence against women.

“Our determination to achieve that grows stronger every day – for Ashling, and in painful memory of so many other women who have been killed and those who suffer still.”

Ms McEntee expressed gratitude to the Garda, the emergency services who responded to the scene of the murder in Tullamore, Co Offaly, and all those in the criminal justice system involved in the prosecution of a “most difficult case”.

A framed photograph of Ashling Murphy
Ashling Murphy, 23, was attacked while exercising on a canal path in January last year (Brian Lawless/PA)

“But today we think of Ashling’s family and the communities of Mountbolus, Blue Ball, Tullamore and her school community in Durrow,” she added.

“Their lives have been changed forever.

“Ashling should still be at their side, but I know the warmth of her spirit will never leave them.

“May she rest in peace.”