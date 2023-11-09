Police searching for missing man Justin Henry find body in car boot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police searching for missing man Justin Henry find body in car boot

By Press Association
Justin Henry, 34, who was last seen in person at his partner’s address in Brixton, south London, on October 15 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police investigating the disappearance of a man in south London have found a body in the boot of a car.

Officers located a Red Nissan Almera car on Monday evening, parked near Nicholass Court in Dale Road, Purley, near Croydon.

The family of Justin Henry, 34, who has been missing since October 15, have been informed, but formal identification has yet to be completed.

Two men, aged 29 and 28, have been charged with Mr Henry’s murder, while a 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police investigations commitment
Detectives have charged two men with murder (Yui Mok/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said the car was treated as a crime scene on Monday to preserve evidence, with the body located on Tuesday, and that a post-mortem examination was carried out but no cause of death was established.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Due to the need to preserve forensic evidence, officers conducted a careful and methodical examination of the scene.

“However, on Tuesday, we confirmed that a body was in the car and we spoke to Justin’s family later that day. We are waiting to formally confirm the identity of the body.

“My heart goes out to his family who have suffered weeks of anxiously waiting for news. Justin’s family are understandably very upset and we would ask media to respect their privacy at this very difficult time.”

He added: “While we have charged two people with Justin’s murder, we would still like anyone who has any information of the red Nissan’s movements in the days following Justin’s disappearance to call police – we still need and ask for the public’s help.”

Mr Henry, who has links to the SE23/Forest Hill area, was last seen in person at his partner’s address in Brixton on October 15 and was reported missing a day later.

He was wearing distinctive jewellery of a Rolex watch, three Cartier bracelets and a diamond ring before he disappeared, and was last seen on CCTV buying food at a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant on London Road in Croydon at about 9.50pm on October 15.

Justin Henry missing
A Rolex watch worn by Justin Henry, who went missing on October 15 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives believe that, after leaving the McDonald’s drive-thru, he drove to nearby Waddon New Road where his silver Mercedes E Class remained for around two-and-a-half hours.

The Mercedes was found on Monday October 16 in Kingswood Drive, SE19.

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived there just before 1am on that day due to indistinct CCTV image of the driver, but Mr Henry’s family have said it was not him.

Officers have conducted forensic examinations of an address in Croydon and Mr Henry’s car, as well as extensive CCTV and phone inquiries.

Police appealed for anyone with information to call the force on 101 or contact on Twitter/X @MetCC quoting Operation Ashgulf or CAD 1523/02NOV.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.