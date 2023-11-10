Police ‘working to understand how machine guns are entering country’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ‘working to understand how machine guns are entering country’

By Press Association
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said Merseyside Police works collaboratively with other forces in the North West (Peter Byrne/PA)
Work to understand how Skorpion machine guns are coming into the country is ongoing as police believe fatal shootings in Merseyside last year followed the arrival of a consignment, the force’s chief constable has said.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy spoke as the force, which saw five people including nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in shootings last year, was ranked outstanding in tackling serious and organised crime by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Ms Kennedy said Merseyside Police had “renewed” its commitment to crack down on organised crime groups after three fatal shootings took place in the space of a week in August 2022.

She said she believed the availability of Skorpions, which are capable of firing 800 rounds a minute, was linked to a rise in fatal shootings – with the Czech-designed weapons used in three of the five firearms deaths in Merseyside last year.

Ms Kennedy said it was believed a “consignment” of the weapons had arrived in the country at some point.

She said: “We’ve seen the devastating consequences when these weapons get into the hands of people who don’t know how to use them and are intent on using them to settle their petty disputes.

“What we have done since last August is work really closely with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and with the ROCU (Regional Organised Crime Unit) to understand how those weapons enter the country and to also identify where they are.

“So, we have had some successes nationally in terms of recovering those weapons off the streets of the country, and indeed here in Merseyside.”

The inspection of the North West regional response to serious and organised crime ranked the Merseyside force most highly, with North Wales Police rated inadequate and Cumbria Constabulary found to require improvement.

Lancashire and Greater Manchester Police were rated good and Cheshire was ranked adequate.

Ms Kennedy, the lead chief constable for the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), which was ranked outstanding as a whole, said: “We work really collaboratively across the forces in the North West and already on the back of those inspection reports we are looking at where some forces are struggling a little bit and how can we support them, how can we share that best practice, how can we send people across to those forces and provide that additional support and expertise.

“We know Merseyside criminals don’t stop at the force boundary, they travel across the North West and the country, which is why Merseyside Police take that collaborative approach within the North West and indeed across the whole country.”

She said officers from the force’s county lines team worked in other areas of the country to support them because of the “level of sophistication and also not knowing who those criminals are”.

The HMICFRS inspection found Cumbria Constabulary did not have enough analytical capacity to fully understand and manage the threat from serious and organised crime.

A spokesman for the force said following the inspection in March recommendations were already being implemented.

He said: “We’re proud of our success at Cumbria Constabulary in consistently catching and putting before the courts members of organised crime groups, with significant sentences handed out to those involved in this type of offending.”