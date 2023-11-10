What the papers say – November 10

The Home Secretary dominates the front pages in the wake of her piece in The Times on Thursday in which she accused Metropolitan Police of “playing favourites” in the lead-up to Sunday’s pro-Palestine march in London.

Downing Street will launch an investigation into Suella Braverman’s unsanctioned article, with the Daily Express, Daily Telegraph and The Times running with the story on their front page.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak faces calls to sack Braverman'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/ZgUMD8ZhWq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 9, 2023

Presenting Friday’s front page from:#TheTimes Bravermans fate in balance For additional #TomorrowsPapersToday and past editions of newspapers and magazines, explore: https://t.co/IG1Cv1wdCy#buyanewspaper pic.twitter.com/xrpgzqTkSN — The Press Room from TSC News #TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) November 9, 2023

The Guardian, Independent and the Metro also featured the fallout from Suella Braverman’s article.

GUARDIAN: Pressure grows on Sunak to sack Braverman #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/36Lzut16dC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 9, 2023

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Sack Braverman now or look weak, Osborne tells PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AbJiyRXmoY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 9, 2023

The i ran the same story but angled their piece on the Home Secretary’s defiant stance against the Prime Minister, her own party and the police.

The Daily Mail took a different approach, with a headline that read: “Come for Suella and you come for us all”.

MAIL: Come for Suella and you come for us all #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QTjZAniLqq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 9, 2023

The Mirror used its front to take Ms Braverman to task while urging the British public to avoid acting on hatred this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star asked 100 of their readers to vote on who the most “crazy” home secretary has been in British history.

The Sun was one of the few papers that ran a different story, reporting on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On tomorrow's front page: Inside lair where Hamas plotted Israeli kibbutz atrocity with 3D modelhttps://t.co/qSaX41RTFi pic.twitter.com/1jFKPzwO27 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 9, 2023

And the Financial Times says Apple had a significant legal loss after the tech giant was handed a large tax bill in Ireland.