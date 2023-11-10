Veteran, 96, continues quest for medal over wound suffered in Korean War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Veteran, 96, continues quest for medal over wound suffered in Korean War

By Press Association
Earl Meyer, who fought for the US Army in the Korean War, is pursuing the award of a Purple Heart medal for wounds suffered (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Earl Meyer, who fought for the US Army in the Korean War, is pursuing the award of a Purple Heart medal for wounds suffered (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Earl Meyer remembers in vivid detail when his platoon came under heavy fire during the Korean War – he still has shrapnel embedded in his thigh.

But more than 70 years later, the 96-year-old is still waiting for the US Army to recognise his injury and to award him a Purple Heart medal, which honours service members wounded or killed in combat.

Mr Meyer has provided the Army with documents to back up his assertion that he was wounded in combat in June 1951.

Doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs agreed that his account of the shrapnel coming from a mortar attack was probably true.

Veterans Day Waiting for Medal
Earl Meyer was wounded fighting for his country in Korea in 1951 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

But few men in his unit who would have witnessed the battle have survived, and he thinks the medic who treated him on the battlefield was killed before he could file the paperwork.

An Army review board in April issued what it called a final rejection of Mr Meyer’s request for a Purple Heart, citing insufficient documentation.

His case highlights how it can be a struggle for wounded veterans to get medals they have earned when the fog of war, the absence of records and the passage of time make it challenging to produce proof.

“At first I didn’t know that I had been wounded,” Mr Meyer wrote in a sworn statement that was part of his rejected appeal.

“But as my unit advanced from where the mortar rounds were hitting, I noticed that my pants were sticking to my leg. I reached down to correct this and discovered that my hand was covered in blood.”

Mr Meyer took the rare step of suing the department of defence and the Army in September.

The Army’s Office of Public Affairs said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

But after the Associated Press made requests for comment on Mr Meyer’s case, the office of the Army’s top non-commissioned officer, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, said that it is going to take another look.

“The Sergeant Major of the Army’s Office is engaging with Mr. Meyer’s family and looking into the situation,” spokesperson Master Sgt. Daniel Wallace said. “Either way, we’re proud of Mr. Meyer’s service to our country.”

Mr Meyer said that he would not have pursued the Purple Heart because his injuries were relatively minor compared to those of many men he served with, but his three daughters persuaded him.

“I think it will provide closure for him. I really do,” said his daughter, Sandy Baker, of New Buffalo, Michigan.

Meyer first applied for a Purple Heart in 2020. The Army denied him, saying he needed more documentation.