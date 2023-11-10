‘Far too many’ Palestinians have died during Israel operations in Gaza – Blinken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Far too many’ Palestinians have died during Israel operations in Gaza – Blinken

By Press Association
Palestinians stand by the bodies of the Hijazi family who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)
Palestinians stand by the bodies of the Hijazi family who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken says “far too many” Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it is most needed.

Mr Blinken said in New Delhi on Friday that the US “appreciates” Israel’s steps to minimise civilian casualties but that is not enough.

He said the US has proposed additional ideas to the Israelis about how to accomplish that including longer “humanitarian pauses” and expanding the amount of assistance getting into Gaza.

Separately, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday called for an investigation into what he called Israel’s “indiscriminate’ bombardment and shelling” in densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.

Antony Blinken speaks to the media after meeting Indian officials in New Delhi (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

Mr Turk urged Israel to end “the use of such methods and means of warfare”, adding that high levels of civilian casualties raises “serious concerns that these amount to disproportionate attacks in breach of international humanitarian law”.

The remarks from both men come as the Israeli military pushed deeper into dense urban neighbourhoods in its battle with Hamas militants.

The fighting is prompting increasing numbers of civilians to flee south, and growing numbers of people have been living in and around hospitals, hoping it will be safer than their homes or United Nations shelters in the north, several of which have been hit repeatedly.

Gaza’s largest city is the focus of Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas following its deadly October 7 incursion in southern Israel that set off the war, now in its second month.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen to more than 10,800, including more than 4,400 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.