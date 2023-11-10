Biden and Xi agree to meet amid heightened tensions between US and China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Biden and Xi agree to meet amid heightened tensions between US and China

By Press Association
President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met in Bali last year (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met in Bali last year (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday in California for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught US-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies in nearly a year.

The White House has said for weeks that it anticipated Mr Biden and Mr Xi would meet on the side-lines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in San Francisco, but negotiations went down to the eve of the gathering, which starts on Saturday.

The officials, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said on Friday that the leaders would meet in the San Francisco Bay area but declined to offer further details because of security concerns.

Thousands of protesters are expected to descend on San Francisco during the summit.

United States China
Joe Biden, right, and Xi Jinping reach out to shake hands before their meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The meeting is not expected to lead to many, if any, major announcements, and differences between the two powers certainly will not be resolved.

Instead, one official said, Mr Biden is looking toward “managing the competition, preventing the downside risk of conflict and ensuring channels of communication are open”.

The agenda includes no shortage of difficult issues.

Differences in the already complicated US-Chinese relationship have only sharpened in the last year, with Beijing bristling over new US export controls on advanced technology; Mr Biden ordering the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon after it traversed the continental United States; and Chinese anger over a stopover in the US by Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen earlier this year, among other issues. China claims the island as its territory.

Mr Biden will also likely press Mr Xi on using China’s influence on North Korea, during heightened anxiety over an increased pace of ballistic missile tests by North Korea as well as Pyongyang providing munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The Democratic president is also expected to let Mr Xi know that he would like China to use its burgeoning sway over Iran to make clear that Tehran or its proxies should not take action that could lead to expansion of the Israel-Hamas war.

His administration believes the Chinese, a big buyer of Iranian oil, have considerable leverage with Iran, which is a major backer of Hamas.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi last met nearly a year ago on the side-lines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Next week’s meeting comes as the United States braces for a potentially bumpy year for US-Chinese relations, with Taiwan set to hold a presidential election in January and the US holding its own presidential election next November.