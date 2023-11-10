Gracie Spinks ‘anxious and scared’ by ‘creepy’ colleague’s actions, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gracie Spinks ‘anxious and scared’ by ‘creepy’ colleague’s actions, inquest told

By Press Association
Gracie Spinks who died aged 23 in June 2021 (Family handout/PA)
Gracie Spinks who died aged 23 in June 2021 (Family handout/PA)

Gracie Spinks described feeling “anxious and scared” by the actions of her colleague Michael Sellers in a complaint to their workplace months before he is believed to have stabbed her to death and then taken his own life.

A complaint Gracie, 23, had made to e-commerce firm xbite about the actions of supervisor Sellers on January 5 2021 was read out at an inquest into her death at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Friday.

Gracie had told her workplace she was “uncomfortable” around Sellers and thought his actions were “creepy”.

Sellers is believed to have killed Gracie as she tended to her horse Paddy at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton on June 18 2021 after becoming “obsessed” with her.

Her body was found by a child and her mother just after 8am that day when they arrived to see their own horses.

Sellers’ body was discovered hours later in a nearby field.

Coroner Matthew Kewley read out the statement Gracie had made after previously informing Sellers she did not want a relationship, in which she had told of an incident where she had seen him parked up in a lay-by near the field where her horse was.

She had decided not to stop to see her horse as usual and instead carried on to work to tell them what happened.

In her statement, she described deleting Sellers from her Facebook but he added her again “within five minutes”.

She said: “I thought it was creepy, like he was watching my Facebook page.”

She also described how she felt she could not go and see her horse because of the incident where Sellers was parked nearby and told how he had other employees checking her social media and reporting back what she was doing.

Sellers was later dismissed from xbite for misconduct in relation to his behaviour towards Gracie.

A statement from Gracie’s best friend Rachel Pemberton also heard how Sellers had asked Gracie what car she liked, and when she told him she liked the Volkswagen Scirocco that her brother owned, he went out and bought the same car to try to “impress” her.

“Gracie thought this was over the top,” Ms Pemberton wrote. “She thought he was becoming clingy.”

Ms Pemberton’s statement also told how, after police left Gracie’s home when she reported him for harassing her, he sent her a text “straight after” apologising for asking colleagues about her, despite her not hearing from him for a few months.

Ms Pemberton wrote: “I told her I thought he wasn’t sorry for what he had done, just that he had been found out.”

She also paid tribute to her best friend, describing Gracie as “party animal” who “loved to have a laugh” and would “have a go at anything”.

The inquest continues.