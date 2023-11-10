Threat of strike on Las Vegas Strip over as union agrees deal with hotel owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Threat of strike on Las Vegas Strip over as union agrees deal with hotel owners

By Press Association
Members of the Culinary Workers Union have been involved in a long-running dispute (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Members of the Culinary Workers Union have been involved in a long-running dispute (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

After a marathon week of negotiations, the Las Vegas hotel workers union said it had reached a tentative deal with Wynn Resorts.

It was the last contract the Culinary Workers Union needed to avoid a strike on Friday.

The new five-year contract covers employees at the company’s flagship hotel-casino and Encore Resorts.

The deal came early on Friday after the union’s tentative deals earlier in the week with Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts.

Hotel Workers Union Vegas
Wynn Resorts was the last of the major employers to reach agreement with hospitality workers (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The union said the contracts will provide workers with historic pay raises and other unprecedented wins, like mandatory daily room cleanings.

The contract came after seven months of bargaining and is their first since the pandemic.

By dawn on Friday, the union had secured tentative labour deals with MGM Resorts, Caesars and Wynn Resorts, narrowly averting a sweeping strike at 18 hotel-casinos along the Strip.

Agreements with MGM and Caesars – the Strip’s two largest employers – came earlier in the week, while the agreement with Wynn Resorts was announced just a few hours before the strike deadline.

In a statement, Wynn Resorts said it was pleased to reach an agreement that “fulfills our shared goal of providing outstanding benefits and overall compensation to our employees in a work environment that is second to none”.

The agreement covers employees at the company’s flagship hotel-casino and Encore Resorts.

Terms of the deals were not immediately released, but the union said in its statement the proposed five-year contracts will provide workers with historic wage increases, reduced workloads and other unprecedented wins – including mandated daily room cleanings.

Before the pandemic, daily room cleanings were routine. Hotel guests could expect fresh bedsheets and new towels by dinnertime if a “Do Not Disturb” sign was not hanging on their hotel room doors.

But as social distancing became commonplace in 2020, hotels began to cut back on room cleanings.

More than three years later, the once industry-wide standard has yet to make a full comeback. Some companies say it is because there are environmental benefits to offering fewer room cleanings, like saving water.

MGM Resorts and Caesars did not respond on Thursday to emailed requests for comment about the issue.

A spokesman for Wynn Resorts said they already offer daily room cleanings and did not cut back on that service during the pandemic.

Ted Pappageorge, chief contract negotiator for the Culinary Workers Union, had said that without mandatory room cleaning “the jobs of tens of thousands of workers are in jeopardy of cutbacks and reduction”.