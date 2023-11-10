In Pictures: Past sacrifices remembered at anniversary events

Political leaders and City workers paused to remember the war dead ahead of weekend remembrance events.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled a short distance to view Remembrance Crosses outside Westminster Abbey, and later met Royal British Legion members at a conference centre.

It comes amid tensions over a planned protest over the Israel-Gaza conflict in London where demonstrators are expected in large numbers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty view the Remembrance Crosses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty walk among the crosses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Daniel Leal/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the public (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to a supporter of the Royal British Legion (Daniel Leal/PA)

In the Square Mile, workers at Lloyd’s paused to remember the sacrifices of previous generations.

London, like other cities, was badly bombed during the Second World War.

City workers join a Remembrance Day service at Lloyd’s of London (Aaron Chown/PA)

City workers pause to remember (Aaron Chown/PA)

City workers join a Remembrance Day service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meanwhile, mayor of London Sadiq Khan attended a multi-faith event at City Hall.

The mayor has joined calls across the political spectrum for respect to be shown for the war dead.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joins representatives of Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Jewish faiths at the City Hall service (Lucy North/PA)