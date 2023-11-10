In Pictures: Past sacrifices remembered at anniversary events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Past sacrifices remembered at anniversary events

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks at the Remembrance Crosses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks at the Remembrance Crosses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Political leaders and City workers paused to remember the war dead ahead of weekend remembrance events.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled a short distance to view Remembrance Crosses outside Westminster Abbey, and later met Royal British Legion members at a conference centre.

It comes amid tensions over a planned protest over the Israel-Gaza conflict in London where demonstrators are expected in large numbers.

Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty view the Remembrance Crosses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty walk among the crosses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Daniel Leal/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the public (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to a supporter of the Royal British Legion (Daniel Leal/PA)

In the Square Mile, workers at Lloyd’s paused to remember the sacrifices of previous generations.

London, like other cities, was badly bombed during the Second World War.

Armistice Day 2023
City workers join a Remembrance Day service at Lloyd’s of London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
City workers pause to remember (Aaron Chown/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
City workers join a Remembrance Day service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meanwhile, mayor of London Sadiq Khan attended a multi-faith event at City Hall.

The mayor has joined calls across the political spectrum for respect to be shown for the war dead.

Armistice Day 2023
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joins representatives of Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Jewish faiths at the City Hall service (Lucy North/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during the City Hall service (Lucy North/PA)