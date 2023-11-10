Poland’s opposition leaders sign deal which lays ground for new government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Poland’s opposition leaders sign deal which lays ground for new government

By Press Association
Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk speaks with reporters after the signing ceremony of a coalition agreement (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk speaks with reporters after the signing ceremony of a coalition agreement (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The leaders of the Polish opposition parties that together won the most votes in last month’s election signed a coalition agreement on Friday that vows to restore the nation’s legal order and strengthen its security in light of Russian aggression against neighbouring Ukraine.

The parties collectively won the October 15 vote, but still will not have an immediate chance to try to form a government.

The current governing Law and Justice party received more votes than any other single party but less than a majority.

It will get the first chance to form a government — something widely viewed as doomed to fail.

Poland Politics
The leaders of the Polish opposition parties show off the coalition agreement that lays out a roadmap for governing the nation over the next four years (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The opposition groups called themselves the “democratic opposition” as they ran on separate party lists but vowed to co-operate to restore democracy after eight years of rule by Law and Justice, which has been accused of eroding the rule of law.

Their candidate to be the next prime minister is Donald Tusk, a former prime minister who leads the largest of the opposition parties, the centrist and pro-European Union group Civic Coalition.

Mr Tusk, also a former top leader of the European Union, said the coalition agreement offers “signposts and recommendations for our work”.

The agreement cites “the unprecedented threat to our security caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine” and pledges to strengthen Poland’s international position, including in the EU and Nato.

“We will consistently uphold Polish interests by conducting a clear and calculable foreign policy that is intelligible to friends and deterrent to the enemies of our country,” the document said.

That was a clear rebuke of the sometimes combative tone taken by Law and Justice with foreign partners, even allies such as Germany and Ukraine.

Law and Justice, a right-wing populist party, won 194 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, while the parties that signed the agreement together have a comfortable majority of 248.

Law and Justice has no potential coalition partner, not even in the far-right Confederation.

President Andrzej Duda nonetheless gave Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Law and Justice a first chance to try to form a government.

Commentators believe Duda tapped him to show loyalty to Law and Justice, the party he is allied with.

“Things are going in the right direction,” Tusk said at the signing ceremony.

“Regardless of the decisions that are on the side of President Andrzej Duda, we are ready to take responsibility for our homeland and for the coming years.”

The coalition represents a broad alliance of parties with sometimes conflicting views. One key issue where they do not agree is abortion, a highly divisive issue in a traditionally Catholic country undergoing rapid secularisation.

The abortion law was restricted under Law and Justice and a near total ban is now in place.

Mr Tusk’s Civic Coalition is an electoral alliance of four parties led by his centrist Civic Platform party which also includes the Greens.

“Today we are sending an important signal to Europe and the world,” said New Left co-chairman Robert Biedron. “Poland is returning to the democratic, law-abiding map of Europe and the world that respects human rights.”

His fellow co-chair, Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, acknowledged that the coalition agreement would require a lot of compromise and that his group would not get everything it wants. Still, he expressed satisfaction that the left appeared poised to return to government for the first time in 18 years.