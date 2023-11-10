Family member ‘saw knives in bedroom’ of man suspected of killing Gracie Spinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family member ‘saw knives in bedroom’ of man suspected of killing Gracie Spinks

By Press Association
Gracie Spinks had reported Michael Sellers for harassing and stalking her (Family/PA)
Gracie Spinks had reported Michael Sellers for harassing and stalking her (Family/PA)

A family member of Michael Sellers saw knives in his bedroom months before he is believed to have killed Gracie Spinks, an inquest has heard.

The knives were spotted on the floor of Sellers’ bedroom at the family home in Sheffield in April 2021 – two months before the 35-year-old is believed to have stabbed Ms Spinks to death in Duckmanton, Derbyshire.

A statement from Detective Constable Daniel Ball, who spoke to Sellers’ family after Ms Spinks was found dead in a field and Sellers’ body was discovered hours later, was read out at an inquest in Chesterfield into her death on Friday.

Dc Ball said Sellers’ mother told him her son was “dying inside” after losing his job at e-commerce firm xbite in January 2021 for harassing his colleague Ms Spinks, 23.

His statement read: “His personality changed. He always looked after himself, went to the gym and kept fit.

“He went on a downward spiral, stopped exercising, stopped caring and started bottling things up.”

Dc Ball also said that a family member saw knives on Sellers’ bedroom floor and told him he could speak to them or a doctor if he needed support.

Sellers “laughed” and said “they can’t sort this out for me”, the inquest heard.

His mother asked him to get rid of the knives and his father warned him police would “throw away the key” if they discovered them.

Dc Ball’s statement, which was read out by coroner Matthew Kewley, also said that Sellers had been on his phone or his laptop a lot more in the year before Ms Spinks’ death, and that he had been seen looking at photos of her.

His mother reportedly told him he needed to “move on” from xbite and Ms Spinks but he said he liked her and wanted to “make things right”.

The inquest also heard that Sellers’ mother found a bag of carrots and apples in his bedroom the day before Ms Spinks was killed – and became concerned the next day when she noticed the bag had gone as she remembered Ms Spinks had a horse.

She reportedly went to search for her son, heading in the direction of Duckmanton, to tell him to “come home” and saw an area in the village was cordoned off, so returned home.

The inquest continues.