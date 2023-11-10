Three women deny showing images indicating Hamas support at pro-Palestinian demo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three women deny showing images indicating Hamas support at pro-Palestinian demo

By Press Association
Protesters at the entrance to Downing Street during a March for Palestine in London on October 14 (James Manning/PA)
Protesters at the entrance to Downing Street during a March for Palestine in London on October 14 (James Manning/PA)

Three women have pleaded not guilty to displaying images indicating support for banned organisation Hamas at a pro-Palestinian march in central London.

Heba Alhayek, 29, Pauline Ankunda, 26, and Noimutu Olayinka Taiwo, 27, were all charged under the Terrorism Act as part of the same investigation, for allegedly wearing or displaying images of paragliders during the demonstration in Whitehall on October 14.

Alhayek and Ankunda, both from Crystal Palace, south-east London, were each charged on November 3 with carrying or displaying an article to arouse reasonable suspicion that they are supporters of banned organisation Hamas, and Taiwo, from Croydon, south london, was charged with the same offence on Thursday.

The three appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday as co-defendants and were granted unconditional bail ahead of a two-day trial on February 12 next year at the same court.

Prosecutor Mark Luckett said: “The prosecution say that there is a clear and unique association between the image of a paraglider and the Hamas terrorist attack a week earlier.”

He added that wearing an item of clothing displaying an image associated with the Hamas attacks “glorifies the actions of the group by celebrating the unique, successful tactic used by them”.

Militants from the group, banned as a terror organisation by the UK, used paragliders to enter Israel from Gaza on October 7 before killing more than 1,000 Israelis.

The offence they are each accused of is contrary to section 13(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The Metropolitan Police announced Taiwo’s charge on Friday.

Commander Dominic Murphy, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “On this case and others, officers are working tirelessly to investigate alleged offences linked to protest activity, and take action when there is evidence of criminality.

“We will continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service to bring charges against people suspected of committing offences that encourage hate and are harmful to communities.”