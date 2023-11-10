Murder inquiry police find body of second teenager and a gun near canal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder inquiry police find body of second teenager and a gun near canal

By Press Association
Police said the investigation will continue (PA)
Police said the investigation will continue (PA)

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy five days ago have discovered the body of a second teenager near the murder scene.

West Midlands Police said the “tragic development” saw officers find the body and a gun on land next to a canal in the Ladywood area of Birmingham.

The force said in a statement: “The body was found at around 10.30am today by officers who were carrying out searches as part of the investigation into the death of a teenager who was shot at an address in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood, last Sunday.

“The body found today, on land next to a canal on Lighthorne Avenue, is believed to be that of a 17-year-old boy.

“The discovery is being linked to the murder of the 16-year-old.

“At this time we are not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation into the death of the 17-year-old.

“A gun was found at the same time and in the same area as the body found today and will be forensically examined.”

A third person, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested as part of the initial murder investigation earlier this week.

He remains on bail while police establish the circumstances of the first death, and he has not been arrested in connection with the second death.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards said: “This is a tragic development in our investigation and our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the events of the last week.

“Our investigation into what has happened will continue for some time, and we will be supporting the families involved throughout.

“Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area to offer reassurance, and I’d encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us.”