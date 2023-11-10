Teenager found guilty of plotting mosque terror attack ‘has converted to Islam’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager found guilty of plotting mosque terror attack ‘has converted to Islam’

By Press Association
Joe Metcalfe, 17, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism (Alamy/PA)
A teenager found guilty of plotting a terrorist attack on a mosque says he has now converted to Islam, a court heard.

Joe Metcalfe was 15 when he stole his father’s Lexus car for a scouting trip to a mosque in Keighley, West Yorkshire, and crashed it into a fence.

Leeds Crown Court heard Metcalfe, now 17, filmed himself on his phone during the journey and had Serbian folk music playing in the background, in a deliberate recreation of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

A judge said the man behind the 2019 attacks in New Zealand, Brenton Tarrant, was a “hero” to Metcalfe, who was “extremely interested in right-wing ideology and right-wing terrorists”.

The teenager has been jailed for 10 years with an additional licence period of six years after being found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism.

The court heard his preparations for carrying out a terror attack included writing out a manifesto, making contact with a gun seller and writing out a detailed plan.

Jurors in Metcalfe’s trial were shown a pictogram drawn by him in a notebook manifesto which shows a stick man surrounded by a swastika and an SS symbol as well as the names of some of the most notorious killers of recent years.

Police said he had a settled plan to conduct his own extreme right-wing-inspired attack in the summer of 2022.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, told Metcalfe: “You failed to persuade the jury this was all just make believe, a fantasy.

“They were sure you intended to attack a mosque and kill people worshipping there.”

Metcalfe, from Haworth, West Yorkshire, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, which included posting videos on messaging platform Telegram showing the Christchurch killings, and saying that he wanted to “bomb a mosque”.

He was also found guilty of three counts of the rape of a teenage girl during a separate trial.

The judge said Metcalfe recently told a probation officer preparing a pre-sentence report that he had converted to Islam.

He told them: “I’m really sorry about what I have done, I’m no longer a threat to anyone. I’m Muslim,” the court heard.

The judge said the unit where Metcalfe is currently being housed raised a number of concerns about his “inappropriate” behaviour, including “inciting other patients on the ward to cause harm to a doctor”.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said: “Although everyone has the potential to change I am not convinced there is any yet.”

The court heard he is on medication for psychosis but does not have a mental disorder which requires hospital treatment.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Although he spent time watching and sharing violent, racist, homophobic and antisemitic videos, these were not idle fantasies.

“He made a detailed plan to murder Muslims at a nearby mosque while disguised as an armed police officer, record the killings and escape.

“He stole his father’s car to carry out a reconnaissance mission, contacted a gun seller to try and secretly ship a weapon to the UK, and but for apprehension intended to carry out the attack.

“Despite his young age his beliefs and willingness to take violent action to propagate them are a threat to our society, and it is right that he has been sentenced today for those crimes.”