Acts of Remembrance take place across Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Acts of Remembrance take place across Northern Ireland

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Acts of Remembrance have taken place across Northern Ireland for the war dead ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

At Stormont, DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson was among those who laid a wreath in Parliament Buildings, while party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he planted a poppy cross in the Garden of Remembrance at Westminster.

Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP Chief Whip John Stewart and TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell also laid wreaths at Parliament Buildings.

UUP leader Doug Beattie attended a service at Edenderry Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Across the capital city, Northern Ireland’s courts paused in the morning for a ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice, while the new Chief Constable Jon Boutcher laid a wreath at the Police Service and RUC GC Memorial Gardens.

Ceremonies will take place at Belfast City Hall on Saturday for Armistice Day and on Remembrance Sunday. Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh will be among towns across Northern Ireland which will host Acts of Remembrance on Sunday.

Mr Robinson said the memorial in Parliament Buildings stands in memory of those civil servants who gave their lives in the Second World War.

“There are 27 names on the memorial stone,” he said.

“We not only remember those named but we bowed our head in honour and remembrance for all those who stepped up, wore the uniform and paid the supreme price in defending democracy in all subsequent wars and conflicts.

“Those values will be respected throughout Northern Ireland this weekend as towns and villages will drop silent in dignified memory.”

Mr Robinson added: “I trust the solemnity of this remembrance weekend will be respected and there will be no efforts to distract or besmirch this solemn occasion.”